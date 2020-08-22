Celebrity-Loved Face Masks You Can Shop for as Little as $8
Stars, they’re just like us — in that they wear face coverings in public to help stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, a simple act that we can all do to help save lives. Our favorite celebs have been spotted out wearing protective gear that actually is pretty cute. And since it’s 2020 and we don’t have much else out there to enjoy, we’re going to take a moment to admire the masks that Jennifer Aniston, Chrissy Tiegen, Tracee Ellis Ross, and other celebrities are wearing.
A surprising amount of face mask styles have been spotted out in Hollywood. Everyone from J. Lo to Kate Middleton have worn designs featuring this summer’s trendiest pattern (hint: it’s tie-dye) and classic floral prints. Many of these stars have even been spotted wearing masks from the same affordable brands. Below, read on to see what face masks celebs are wearing, and even shop the looks. Again, what else is there to do?
Bella Hadid
It’s a scientific fact that Bella Hadid can make anything look cool. Even fire hydrants look better if they’re in the background of a Hadid street shot. So it’s no wonder that once she stepped out in a Masqd face covering, styles on the website started to sell out (quickly). But now her ribbed mocha mask is back in stock, and you can shop the comfy, reusable style for $20. It comes with a filter and quite possibly the Hadid cool-factor.
Olivia Wilde
Like Hadid, Olivia Wilde showcased a mask from Masqd, an online hub filled to the brim with so many different face coverings built for adults and kids. While Wilde’s wild print is sold out, you can shop other similar floral options that come with the same protective features. Each mask is made with soft fabric ear loops and a metal nose bridge for better fit and added comfort.
Chrissy Tiegen
After revealing she’s pregnant with baby number three, Chrissy Tiegen has been spotted out a number of times wearing a reusable and shockingly affordable black face mask. She even paired it with an outfit consisting of $4,370 worth of designer clothing. The Lapcos face mask is made with a soft and breathable polyester material that Amazon shoppers say is comfortable enough to wear for long periods of time. Even better: You can shop a pack of three for just $14, so you’ll be spending less than five bucks on each mask.
Shop now: $14; amazon.com
Tracee Ellis Ross
Actress and entrepreneur Tracee Ellis Ross took to Instagram to encourage her nine million followers to #WearADamnMask. In the selfie, she showcased the blush pink Copper Line face mask (alongside a denim shirt that is somehow perfectly tousled), which is built with six protective layers that block out bacteria, dust, and UV rays.
Shop now: $34; amazon.com
Jennifer Aniston
When she’s not wearing a matching tie-dye face mask with her BFF, Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston is serving up her best smize in a reusable black mask you can shop at reliable, cost-effectiveness spots like Zappos. The PPE is water-repellant, has a stretchy elastic fit, and is machine-washable.
Shop now: $35; zappos.com
Kourtney Kardashian
We all know how supportive the Kardashian sisters are of each other, so it was no surprise when Kourtney posted a selfie in a Skims face mask, from sister Kim’s intimates brand. The seamless, neutral mask comes in five shades and costs under $10. While most Skims masks are sold out right now, you can join the site’s waitlist and get one immediately when the popular style is back in stock.
Shop now: $8; skims.com
Jennifer Hudson
If Oscar and Grammy-winning actress and singer Jennifer Hudson can support small business and protect herself and others in public, you can too. The star posted a photo of herself wearing Etsy seller Kristian Kouture’s reusable cotton mask. The three-layered mask is available in 12 different colors and unfortunately does not come with the Tony JHud deserves.
Shop now: $15; etsy.com
Busy Phillips
It’s 2020 and it’s no longer weird to show off your favorite face mask, especially if it can be paired with an equally adorable headband. Busy Phillips proved this with her cheetah-print duo from Lele Sadoughi.
“Her masks are kinda my favs,” Phillips wrote on Instagram. “They fit really well and don’t make me feel claustrophobic and also you can put a filter in them (which I do). Anyway, not an ad — just thought it was cute!”
Shop now: $35; lelesadoughi.com