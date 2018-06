1 of 9 Imaxtree

WHY WE LOVE IT

This may resemble the ladylike look of a few seasons ago, but now it comes with some sex appeal. What a clever come-on. Alternately, the bad side is a long way from tattooed biker chick, yet still definitely edgy. Of course, black dominates, but lace, sequins, and cutouts now add mischief.



HOW TO WEAR IT

A high ruffled neck, demure half-sleeves, and a pale palette keep the good attitude fresh. Leave the '60s chignon and white stockings on the runway, and wear your hair down. Modest mary janes and T-strap shoes fit the look, but only if you embrace your inner Lolita. Eager to channel your rebellious side? Reveal a little flesh, but not in the usual way-go for a sliver on a bodice and a slice at the waist, or skirt it in sheer. And don?t you dare go out with a scrubbed-clean face or breezy hair! Master sultry eyes and a slicked-back coif-or just stay home.



Photos: (left to right) Bottega Veneta, Nina Ricci, Christian Dior, Balmain