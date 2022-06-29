Here's Everything You Need to Know About Prime Day 2022 — Including 25 Early Deals for Up to 67% Off Now

We have all the info to help you score the best discounts on fashion, beauty, and home products.

Published on June 29, 2022

Amazon Prime Day Explainer
Photo: Amazon/InStyle

The countdown to Amazon Prime Day is on, and we have all the information you need to prepare for the two-day sale. Earlier this month, Amazon announced that the massive sale will take place on July 12 and 13, featuring discounts across all categories.

Ever since Amazon launched Prime Day in 2015 to celebrate its 20th anniversary, the sale has gotten bigger and better. "With the small businesses and national brands our members love and trust, we're excited to offer some of our best Prime Day deals yet to even more customers around the world," Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime, said in a press release.

In true Amazon fashion, there are already tons of early deals to shop ahead of the main event, so you don't have to wait until the sale officially kicks off to start saving on brand-name clothes, beauty products, home decor, and tech.

Best Early Prime Day Deals:

Keep reading for more details about Prime Day 2022 and a curated selection of early fashion, beauty, and home deals you can shop now.

When is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day 2022 begins on Tuesday, July 12 at 3 a.m. ET and runs through Wednesday, July 13. Outside of the United States, the deals will be accessible to shoppers in Austria, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, the United Kingdom, Poland, and Sweden. Later this summer, there will be Prime Day events in India, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt.

Do You Need an Amazon Prime Membership to Access Prime Day Deals?

Most Prime Day deals are exclusively for members, but there are also discounts for non-subscribers. If you're not already an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial that gives you access to all the incredible deals, plus free two-day shipping.

What Are the Best Things to Buy on Prime Day?

Prime Day deals span all of Amazon's categories, including clothing, shoes, accessories, beauty, home, and electronics. According to a press release, the top-selling products last year were the iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum, Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker, Goli Nutrition Apple Cider Vinegar Gummy Vitamins, and Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips.

This year, you can already score discounts on big-ticket items like top-rated smart TVs, summer fashion essentials from Amazon's in-house brands, and beauty must-haves for your hair, skin, and nails.

Below, check out more incredible early Prime Day fashion, beauty, home, and tech deals to shop today.

Shop Early Prime Day Fashion Deals:

STAUD Women's Bean Convertible Bag
Courtesy

In the fashion section, save on clothes, shoes, and accessories from brands like Levi's, Staud, and Ray-Ban.

Shop Early Prime Day Beauty Deals:

IT Cosmetics Superhero Mascara, Super Black
Courtesy

The early Prime Day beauty sale is stocked with makeup, skincare, and hair products, starting at $9. Score discounts from IT Cosmetics, Urban Decay, Revlon, and more.

Shop Early Prime Day Home and Tech Deals:

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender, Professional-Grade, 48 oz. Container, Slate
Courtesy

For your home, you'll find savings on everything from decor to cookware to furniture from brands like Vitamix, Molekule, and Casper.

