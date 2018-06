What's Your Tech Style?

Is your phone stuck in last year's looks? Dial up the style on your gadget with these runway-inspired cases. While your bank account may not be deep enough for every fall 2011 fashion look that hit the runway, you can add a designer edge to your wardrobe with these on-trend phone cases.Take color out of hibernation this fall with a neon case as bold as Blumarine's designs. Bonus: you’ll have an easier time spotting this high wattage case at the bottom of your bag!Rubber, Nixon, $30; zappos.com