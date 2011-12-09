What's Your Tech Style?

InStyle.com
Dec 09, 2011 @ 10:50 am
Bright, neon Nixon iPhone case
pinterest
Is your phone stuck in last year's looks? Dial up the style on your gadget with these runway-inspired cases. While your bank account may not be deep enough for every fall 2011 fashion look that hit the runway, you can add a designer edge to your wardrobe with these on-trend phone cases.

Brights
Take color out of hibernation this fall with a neon case as bold as Blumarine's designs. Bonus: you’ll have an easier time spotting this high wattage case at the bottom of your bag!

Shop it Rubber, Nixon, $30; zappos.com.
Imaxtree, Courtesy
Leopard print InCase iPhone case
pinterest
Leopard
Show them who's queen of the jungle with an animalistic case as sleek and sexy as The Row's tailored silhouette.

Shop it Plastic, Incase, $35; goincase.com.
Imaxtree, Courtesy
Barneys blush leather iPhone case
pinterest
Blush
Consider us smitten with this pretty pastel hue. Feel the same way? You’ll love this business casual case, it has all the appeal of Armani’s masculine-meets-feminine suit.

Shop it Embossed leather, Barneys New York, $55; barneys.com.

Bonus: Need a chic iPad case, too? Shop our favorites now.
Imaxtree, Courtesy
Marc by Marc Jacobs iPhone case
pinterest
Prints
Feeling groovy? Throw on some oversized shades and give your most modern device a cool, retro vibe with Marc Jacobs's '70s-inspired print.

Shop it Silicone, Marc by Marc Jacobs, $38; shopbop.com.
Imaxtree, Courtesy
Miu Miu crocodile iPhone case
pinterest
Luxe
If this Italian design house's totes are out of your price range, snag a piece of the fabulous life with a rich jewel tone carrier.

Shop it Stamped patent leather, Miu Miu, $150; net-a-porter.com.
Imaxtree, Courtesy
Kate Spade polka dot iPhone case
pinterest
Polka-Dot
Spotted: Stella McCartney's blend of playful print and clean lines. The results were ultra-modern just like this case!

Shop it PVC, Kate Spade New York, $40; nordstrom.com.

There's more! Shop fabulous ideas for everyone on your list, including amazing under-$50 options, in our 2011 holiday gift guide.
Imaxtree, Courtesy
1 of 7

Advertisement
1 of 6 Imaxtree, Courtesy

Is your phone stuck in last year's looks? Dial up the style on your gadget with these runway-inspired cases. While your bank account may not be deep enough for every fall 2011 fashion look that hit the runway, you can add a designer edge to your wardrobe with these on-trend phone cases.

Brights
Take color out of hibernation this fall with a neon case as bold as Blumarine's designs. Bonus: you’ll have an easier time spotting this high wattage case at the bottom of your bag!

Shop it Rubber, Nixon, $30; zappos.com.
Advertisement
2 of 6 Imaxtree, Courtesy

Leopard

Show them who's queen of the jungle with an animalistic case as sleek and sexy as The Row's tailored silhouette.

Shop it Plastic, Incase, $35; goincase.com.
3 of 6 Imaxtree, Courtesy

Blush

Consider us smitten with this pretty pastel hue. Feel the same way? You’ll love this business casual case, it has all the appeal of Armani’s masculine-meets-feminine suit.

Shop it Embossed leather, Barneys New York, $55; barneys.com.

Bonus: Need a chic iPad case, too? Shop our favorites now.
Advertisement
4 of 6 Imaxtree, Courtesy

Prints

Feeling groovy? Throw on some oversized shades and give your most modern device a cool, retro vibe with Marc Jacobs's '70s-inspired print.

Shop it Silicone, Marc by Marc Jacobs, $38; shopbop.com.
Advertisement
5 of 6 Imaxtree, Courtesy

Luxe

If this Italian design house's totes are out of your price range, snag a piece of the fabulous life with a rich jewel tone carrier.

Shop it Stamped patent leather, Miu Miu, $150; net-a-porter.com.
Advertisement
6 of 6 Imaxtree, Courtesy

Polka-Dot

Spotted: Stella McCartney's blend of playful print and clean lines. The results were ultra-modern just like this case!

Shop it PVC, Kate Spade New York, $40; nordstrom.com.

There's more! Shop fabulous ideas for everyone on your list, including amazing under-$50 options, in our 2011 holiday gift guide.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!