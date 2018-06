What's Your Spring Runway Must-Have?

7 of 11 IMAXTREE.COM (2); Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Karolina Kurkova

Supermodel Karolina Kurkova got a better-than-bird's-eye view of one of her favorite collections when she walked in the show. "Definitely loved the bright bold colors at Altuzarra," she told us."He had a great print and I really like the pieces in that (left). There was great color that's really festive, but the tailoring is still very sharp (right)."