whitelogo
whitelogo
What's the Best Bargain You Ever Scored?
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Fashion
What's the Best Bargain You Ever Scored?
InStyle.com
Oct 05, 2009 @ 4:53 pm
Blake Lively
"I get some good deals at charity shopping events like
InStyle
's Super Saturday and 7th On Sale."
Justin Campbell/BuzzFoto/FilmMagic
Kelly Ripa
"I got a $2,000 Fendi dress for $200. I am the best bargain shopper ever."
Mike Coppola/FilmMagic
Kerry Washington
"I've found some great bargains in my mother's closet!"
Martin Roe/Retna
Rachel Zoe
"I got a vintage Halston dress for about $100 at a Paris flea market. It was a great moment."
Rick Odell/Getty
Kelly Rutherford
"I
always
try to get a bargain. I love sales, so Neiman Marcus Last Call is fantastic."
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty
1
of
6
Advertisement
1 of 5
Justin Campbell/BuzzFoto/FilmMagic
Blake Lively
"I get some good deals at charity shopping events like
InStyle
's Super Saturday and 7th On Sale."
Advertisement
2 of 5
Mike Coppola/FilmMagic
Kelly Ripa
"I got a $2,000 Fendi dress for $200. I am the best bargain shopper ever."
3 of 5
Martin Roe/Retna
Kerry Washington
"I've found some great bargains in my mother's closet!"
Advertisement
4 of 5
Rick Odell/Getty
Rachel Zoe
"I got a vintage Halston dress for about $100 at a Paris flea market. It was a great moment."
Advertisement
5 of 5
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty
Kelly Rutherford
"I
always
try to get a bargain. I love sales, so Neiman Marcus Last Call is fantastic."
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!