What's the Best Bargain You Ever Scored?

Oct 05, 2009 @ 4:53 pm
Star Q&A - What's the Best Bargain You Ever Scored? - Blake Lively
Blake Lively
"I get some good deals at charity shopping events like InStyle's Super Saturday and 7th On Sale."
Star Q&A - What's the Best Bargain You Ever Scored? - Kelly Ripa
Kelly Ripa
"I got a $2,000 Fendi dress for $200. I am the best bargain shopper ever."
Star Q&A - What's the Best Bargain You Ever Scored? - Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington
"I've found some great bargains in my mother's closet!"
Star Q&A - What's the Best Bargain You Ever Scored? - Rachel Zoe
Rachel Zoe
"I got a vintage Halston dress for about $100 at a Paris flea market. It was a great moment."
Star Q&A - What's the Best Bargain You Ever Scored? - Kelly Rutherford
Kelly Rutherford
"I always try to get a bargain. I love sales, so Neiman Marcus Last Call is fantastic."
