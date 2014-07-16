What Your Choice in Denim Says About You

Denim has always been the perfect blank canvas to express your personal style. Everyone has a go-to silhouette that they make their own. But while you mindlessly head to the boot cut, skinny, or high-waisted section at your favorite denim shop, it means more than you think. And it's not just the silhouette you choose, it's the way the style them that really counts.

InStyle’s Ali Pew took on key personality types—the cool prepster, the sophisticate, the creative, and the neo-rocker, naturally—and turned out looks to suit each girl using denim as the building block. So what does the chic sophisticated girl say about her denim wearing days? "I’d never wear jeans with holes in them. Keep it sleek, tasteful, and expensive looking, please." The neo-rocker has more of a relaxed, laid back take when it comes to staying true to her blues: "With my eye for fine detail and design, my denim combo will be as Instagrammable as the interior of my carefully curated apartment."

So, what's your denim personality? Click to find out and shop pieces curated to suit your style.

—Styled by Ali Pew