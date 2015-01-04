Downton Abbey Is Back! Here's What You Need to Host a Viewing Party Fit for Royalty

The wait is almost over! Your favorite lords and ladies are returning to the small screen tonight (Sunday, Jan. 4) for the much-anticipated season five premiere of Downton Abbey.

After waiting a year for the Crowley's next chapter, we're especially excited to see what's in store for both Lady Edith (Laura Carmichael) and Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery). Will Edith be able to keep her daughter a secret? Will Mary finally choose a suitor? We'll finally know!

In honor of the big night and the exciting drama to come, we culled a few Edwardian essentials to help you host a viewing party full of refinement with Victorian-inspired decor and food ideas that will have your guests putting on their best faux aristocratic airs. Take a look through our gallery and be sure to tune in to PBS on Sunday, January 4 at 9 pm ET to catch the show.

