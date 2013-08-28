What to Wear to the US Open: Three Tennis-Inspired Looks You'll Love

Claire Sulmers
Aug 28, 2013 @ 4:00 pm

The U.S. Open is well underway, and scores of fans have filed into USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center to take in the events. Plan on popping by? Or watching from home? Marry fashion with function in these tennis-inspired outfits, curated to help you stand out stylishly while watching Serena Williams, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and more play for the Grand Slam title. Flirty pleated skirts, cabled sweaters, optic white shirt dresses and racquet-adorned charms will get you in the mood, while sun shielding hats and shades promise to preserve your cool. Advantage: STYLE.

For a Day at the Courts

A crisp white shirt dress is the perfect pick for a day at Arthur Ashe stadium. Stay comfortable in ballerina flats, shield the sun in chic sunglasses and stash your essentials in a delectably soft leather bag.
Topshop

$84; topshop.com.
Mulberry

$2,600; net-a-porter.com.
Le Specs

$32; karmaloop.com.
Zara

$40; zara.com.
Put a Twist on Tennis Whites

Pair white shorts with a striped sweater, then try your own spin on tennis whites with comfy sneakers, a fedora and sunglasses. Don't forget to bring your sunscreen and tote along a water bottle to keep you hydrated.
Band of Outsiders

$450; net-a-porter.com.
Zara

$40; zara.com.
Tervis Tumbler

$20; macys.com.
Thierry Lasry

$166; theoutnet.com.
Chanel

$55; nordstrom.com.
Hermès

$400; hermes.com.
Keds

$39; allsole.com.
Go Sporty Chic for a Night Match

Get true tennis inspiration in a cabled sweater and a flirty skirt. Accent your look with a racquet adorned charm, and add some spunk with chic pumps.
Tory Burch

$295; net-a-porter.com.
Miss Selfridge

$57; missselfridge.com.
Ray-Ban

$245; bloomingdales.com.
Marc Jacobs

$18; marcjacobs.com.
J.Crew

$495; jcrew.com.
Wet Seal

$11; wetseal.com.
Zara

$90; zara.com.

