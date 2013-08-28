What to Wear to the US Open: Three Tennis-Inspired Looks You'll Love

The U.S. Open is well underway, and scores of fans have filed into USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center to take in the events. Plan on popping by? Or watching from home? Marry fashion with function in these tennis-inspired outfits, curated to help you stand out stylishly while watching Serena Williams, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and more play for the Grand Slam title. Flirty pleated skirts, cabled sweaters, optic white shirt dresses and racquet-adorned charms will get you in the mood, while sun shielding hats and shades promise to preserve your cool. Advantage: STYLE.

