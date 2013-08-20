Problem Solved: What to Wear Under Sheer Clothing

Courtesy (2)
Andrea Cheng
Aug 20, 2013 @ 3:30 pm

Wearing sheer has always been tricky, especially in light of summer fashion when clothes become less opaque and hemlines ride up. Instead of being publicly exposed, address the sheer situation once and for all by pinpointing the right underthings you need (think: pretty print camisoles to lacy chemises). Click through for all of our sheer solutions.

Plus, do you have a burning fashion question? Tweet us @InStyle for an answer!

1 of 4 Courtesy

For a Sheer Mini Dress

You need: A short slip

Instead of the usual nude slips, give your underpinnings a modern twist with rich shades, neon accents and intricate lace. Don’t keep your pretty inner layer under wraps-pair it with plunging dress for a slight (but incredibly sexy) reveal.

Elle MacPherson Intimates, $155; net-a-porter.com.
Advertisement
2 of 4 Courtesy

For a Sheer Maxi

You need: A slip (any length)

The length doesn’t matter quite as much with maxi dresses. Match the long hemline with an equally long slip or show off your long legs with a mini one, instead.

Apiece Apart, $265; largarconne.com.
3 of 4 Courtesy

For a Sheer Top

You need: A camisole

Back in the day, we’re taught to match the inner cami with the top or pick a color closest to your skin tone. Break those old-fashioned rules. The new crop of tanks feature playful prints and bright colors. Have fun and let them peek through translucent tops.

Stella McCartney, $58; stellamccartney.com.
Advertisement
4 of 4 Courtesy

For a Sheer Skirt

You need: A half-slip

A lace trim nudges this typical nude half-slip into a romantic and ultra feminine territory. Wear it under form-fitting pencil skirts to prevent clinging fabrics and the dreaded visible panty line. For sheerer pieces, opt for darker hues.

Mary Green, $52; journelle.com.

