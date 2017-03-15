5 Perfect Outfits for Each and Every Spring Wedding You're Invited To

Wedding season, it's a thing—that time spring rolls around and all your friends are preparing to say "I do." You may find yourself overwhelmed by the invites piling up, but the real issue is not the fact that everyone is getting married and your calendar is quickly overflowing, but rather, what the heck are you going to wear to all those spring weddings?!

You've just come off cold dreary winter days and it's time to step into some color, floral patterns and strappy sandals. This is a time to embrace fun colors and floral patterns. But whatever you do, avoid red, do not wear white, and absolutely do not overshadow the bride. Scroll through as we show you what to wear to a spring wedding.

