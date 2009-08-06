What To Wear Sponsored by Fruit of the Loom®

You’ve put in the time coming up with the perfect outfit-a pretty sleeveless shirt, a sassy skirt—only to have it ruined by conspicuous bra straps that don’t quite go. No more unsightly bands harshing your tank top’s vibe: The Spaghetti Strap Sport Bra by Fruit of the Loom comes to the rescue. With super-comfy elastic designed just like the straps on today’s cutesy tanks, and available in a variety of colors, you won’t have to worry about ending up a style disaster. The best part of all: You won’t forego the support you need to stay fit and active the whole day through. What else could a woman need?
Go ahead-show off that gorgeous figure with clothes that hug the body. Why not flaunt it if you’ve got it? But be sure to remember that with Seamless Stretch panties by Fruit of the Loom, VPLs are a thing of the past-they give you the coverage you need while making sure to stay invisible under clothing. After all, your wardrobe and, better yet, your personality should do the talking for you loud and clear. And the message? You’re chic, confident and totally comfortable.
You need undergarments that can keep up with your active lifestyle and won't hold you back or get in the way. Pick bras and panties that provide plenty of coverage, flexibility, and support without sacrificing style. When there’s so much more fun living to do, you don't want to break your stride with constant adjustments. Try the Cotton Stretch Extreme Comfort bra by Fruit of the Loom-it’s flexible, fun, and fashionable, just like you.
Got beautiful curves and not afraid to show them? First, invest in the right foundation garments because what you have underneath is just as important as what you wear over it. You need the right intimates-made from lush fabrics-that flatter fantastic you. Microfiber Stretch panties by Fruit of the Loom give plus-size women reason to celebrate with intimates designed to meet their exacting needs. No more too-tight traumas, nor bad-fit emergencies-because fabulous women of all shapes and sizes deserve total comfort and style all day long.
Today’s trends run the gamut of the color spectrum, and so should your intimates. Beige conceals beautifully, but sometimes it’s boring, and black can look harsh under certain outfits. And whites, though technically neutral in hue, actually show up under many colors. For both practical and just-for-fun reasons, try picking panties that tie in with the colors of your ensemble. Fruit of the Loom introduces the new Cotton Stretch collection of panties, available in a variety of colors: vibrant garden colors, sweet pastels and pull-no-punches primaries.
You look good, now feel great. One secret to adding a little pep in your step: Wear intimates that make you feel oh-so-pretty. Make sure they’re made of breathable cotton with a touch of spandex to keep you comfortable throughout the day. A Fresh Collection matching bra and panty set by Fruit of the Loom should do the trick. They come in all patterns and colors: playful polka dots, flirty florals, playful argyles, snazzy stripes, girly lace. Don a pair and spend the rest of the day knowing you’re dressed your best-for yourself.
You’ve put in the time coming up with the perfect outfit-a pretty sleeveless shirt, a sassy skirt—only to have it ruined by conspicuous bra straps that don’t quite go. No more unsightly bands harshing your tank top’s vibe: The Spaghetti Strap Sport Bra by Fruit of the Loom comes to the rescue. With super-comfy elastic designed just like the straps on today’s cutesy tanks, and available in a variety of colors, you won’t have to worry about ending up a style disaster. The best part of all: You won’t forego the support you need to stay fit and active the whole day through. What else could a woman need?
Go ahead-show off that gorgeous figure with clothes that hug the body. Why not flaunt it if you’ve got it? But be sure to remember that with Seamless Stretch panties by Fruit of the Loom, VPLs are a thing of the past-they give you the coverage you need while making sure to stay invisible under clothing. After all, your wardrobe and, better yet, your personality should do the talking for you loud and clear. And the message? You’re chic, confident and totally comfortable.
You need undergarments that can keep up with your active lifestyle and won't hold you back or get in the way. Pick bras and panties that provide plenty of coverage, flexibility, and support without sacrificing style. When there’s so much more fun living to do, you don't want to break your stride with constant adjustments. Try the Cotton Stretch Extreme Comfort bra by Fruit of the Loom-it’s flexible, fun, and fashionable, just like you.
Got beautiful curves and not afraid to show them? First, invest in the right foundation garments because what you have underneath is just as important as what you wear over it. You need the right intimates-made from lush fabrics-that flatter fantastic you. Microfiber Stretch panties by Fruit of the Loom give plus-size women reason to celebrate with intimates designed to meet their exacting needs. No more too-tight traumas, nor bad-fit emergencies-because fabulous women of all shapes and sizes deserve total comfort and style all day long.
Today’s trends run the gamut of the color spectrum, and so should your intimates. Beige conceals beautifully, but sometimes it’s boring, and black can look harsh under certain outfits. And whites, though technically neutral in hue, actually show up under many colors. For both practical and just-for-fun reasons, try picking panties that tie in with the colors of your ensemble. Fruit of the Loom introduces the new Cotton Stretch collection of panties, available in a variety of colors: vibrant garden colors, sweet pastels and pull-no-punches primaries.
You look good, now feel great. One secret to adding a little pep in your step: Wear intimates that make you feel oh-so-pretty. Make sure they’re made of breathable cotton with a touch of spandex to keep you comfortable throughout the day. A Fresh Collection matching bra and panty set by Fruit of the Loom should do the trick. They come in all patterns and colors: playful polka dots, flirty florals, playful argyles, snazzy stripes, girly lace. Don a pair and spend the rest of the day knowing you’re dressed your best-for yourself.