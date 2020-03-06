It’s Time to Trade Your Jeans For Polka-Dot Pants

Over the years, jeans have become a go-to solution for a variety of fashion dilemmas. Going out with friends? Jeans. Working in a casual environment? Jeans. Don't feel like getting dressed, but still want to look somewhat put-together? Jeans (in this case, the very baggy and loose kind).
However, as spring approaches, along with its warm-ish, in-between temperatures, we've been thinking about trading our denim for polka-dot pants. Aside from the print being on-trend — brands such as Rodarte, Carolina Herrera, and Marc Jacobs all sent it down the runway — we've come to realize that it's practically a neutral. Yes, you can pair polka-dots with solid-colored staples, but you can also mix them with leopard print and stripes, too. The key is to keep scale in mind; if the polka-dots on the pants are big, use a smaller print on top to create balance.
Thinking of giving polka-dot pants a go? We've put together three not-so-basic outfit ideas (modeled by Senior Beauty Editor Kayla Greaves) alongside tips on how to mix and match according to occasion. By the end, not only will you be ready to swap out your jeans for polka-dot pants, you'll be a print-mixing pro, primed to style this piece with any animal-print, stripe, or dot combination that comes to mind.
FOR THE WEEKEND: For the most part, we consider Saturdays and Sundays to be days of rest and relaxation (if our schedule permits), which typically means we're all about comfy clothes. However, a trusty pair of polka-dot pants can be the happy medium between getting fancy and throwing on sweats, since they look great when styled with a simple striped tee or turtleneck. Once you add a pair of white sneakers, you're ready for brunch, a trip to the park, or whatever your heart desires, all while looking like you put a lot of effort into a very easy outfit.
Shop the Look: Madewell Rivet & Thread Turtleneck Tee in Stripe ($75); New York & Company Button-Accent Slim Ankle Pants ($75); M.Gemi The Palestra Minemo Sneakers ($198)
FOR WORK: Even if your office dress code is business casual, we guarantee polka-dot pants weill still be boss-approved. We chose a slim-fitting, structured pair that reminded us of basic slacks, and while the pattern is eye-catching, it's not at all distracting. When you're not pairing these babies with a white button-down and dark blazer, dare to add leopard to your look with a modest top. Now, your outfit is perfect for that 3 p.m. meeting and catching up with friends later on.
Shop the Look: J.Crew Long-Sleeve Ruffle-Neck Top ($98); New York & Company Button-Accent Slim Ankle Pants ($75); M.Gemi The Amara Boots ($328)
FOR A NIGHT OUT: Surprise, surprise — polka-dot pants can be dressed up, too. If you're looking for an outfit that will work for dinner and drinks afterward, we suggest investing in a satin, polka-dot top that comes in a contrasting color scheme (in this case, we tied a scarf into a tube top of sorts, giving things a sexy twist). Not only will this trick will make it seem like you're wearing a single, sleek piece, you can try it with just about any color combo, although basic black-and-white is timeless for a reason.
Shop the Look: H&M Patterned Satin Scarf ($13); New York & Company Button-Accent Slim Ankle Pants ($75)