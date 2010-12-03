What to Wear Now!

Dec 03, 2010 @ 11:07 am
Charlize Theron - Kristen Bell - Slouchy Trouser - Celebrity Fashion Trends
Look for a Slouchy Trouser
While we'll always love our skinnies, slouchy trousers are a fresh option when it comes to pants this season. Look for a pleated, wool pair like Charlize Theron's for the office. A white pair worn with a sequined top a la Kristen Bell are a chic option for holiday parties. Keep the hem short or tuck them in to show off a fun pair of kicks.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; Frazer Harrison/Getty
Kate Bosworth - Eva Mendes - Cocktail Dress - Celebrity Fashion Trends
Go For Pastels!
Toss all the old rules of what colors to wear when-pretty pastels provide a much-needed pick-me-up in fall and winter. For evening, look for beaded styles that offer a bit of coverage at the neckline, like Eva Mendes's Christian Dior lavender dress. Another alternative is an iridescent fabric similar to Kate Bosworth's shimmery Calvin Klein with 3/4 sleeves.
Ryan Miller/Getty; Matt Baron/BEImages
Claudia Schiffer - Rosario Dawson - Belted Sweater - Celebrity Fashion Trends
Belt a Sweater
Just because a sweater is warm doesn't mean it has to look bulky-create curves in all the right places by cinching it with a belt. Can't find one that fits? Tuck in the end of a braided one like Claudia Schiffer, or tie a skinny leather belt over a cardi like Rosario Dawson.
Martin Karius/SplashNewsOnline.com; David X. Prutting/PatrickMcMullan.com/Sipa
Slip on Pointy-Toe Heels
Slip on Pointy-Toe Heels
While boots are always a smart choice with pants, pointy-toe heels are a fresh option right now. Bonus: They make legs look longer and skinnier, no matter what you’re wearing. Charlize Theron dresses up her jeans with a pair of black heels and Michelle Monaghan adds a pop of color with a pair of red ones.
Volcon/Broadimage; Tony DiMaio/Startraks
Sarah Jessica Parker - Kylie Minogue - Military Coat - Celebrity Fashion Trends
Salute Military Style
A military jacket has progressed from army regulation to wardrobe essential. Now available in a range of lengths and fabrics, there's one to suit every style. A leather jacket like Sarah Jessica Parker's Burberry version looks hot with everything from short skirts to jeans, and Kylie Minogue's Chloé coat still feels feminine, thanks to the nip-waist.
Ramey Photo; Fred Duval/FilmMagic
Cameron Diaz - Nicole Richie - Sweater Dress - Celebrity Fashion Trends
Throw on a Sweater Dress
You know how you feel when you pull on a favorite sweater? Multiply that times two with a sweater dress-your one-step to looking polished while staying warm and comfortable. On a cool day, follow Nicole Richie's lead and wear a long-sleeve version with tights. For an evening event, accessorize a black sweater dress with a colorful belt and show-stopping shoes, like Cameron Diaz.
Jordan Strauss/WireImage; UPI/Keizo Mori/Landov
Taylor Swift - Paz Vega - Lace Stockings - Celebrity Fashion Trends
Switch to Lace Stockings
Shake up your stockings drawer by adding some sexy lace tights-a stylish update of opaque black. Show off shapely calves like Paz Vega by wearing them with a below-the-knee dress. Feeling a little more risque? Taylor Swift brings the focus up to her thighs with lace stockings, a flouncy mini skirt and tall boots.
PJA/Radial Press/Startraks; Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty
Diane Kruger - Alexis Bledel - Oversize Cuff - Celebrity Fashion Trends
Sport an Oversize Cuff
Wonder Woman’s not the only one who knows the power of a bold cuff bracelet-it makes a strong statement and can be the only jewelry your outfit requires. Diane Kruger accents a sexy one-shoulder dress with a bejeweled cuff while Kate Winslet pairs a simple gold-tone version with her body-con dress.
Snapper Media/SplashNewsOnline.com; Richard Young/Startraks
Clemence Poesy - Rashida Jones - Short Full Skirt - Celebrity Fashion Trends
Try a Full Skirt
The must-have skirt silhouette of the season is short and full. Whether you opt for a super short mini like Clemence Poesy's or a just-above-the-knee version like Rashida Jones's, a fitted, tucked-in top keeps the look trim and in proportion.
Johns PkI/SplashNewsOnline.com; INFphoto
Sarah Jessica Parker - Elle Macpherson - Sequin Blazer - Celebrity Fashion Trends
Try a Sequin Jacket
Sequin jackets aren’t just for showgirls anymore—or nighttime for that matter. For a causal look, try one over a silk shirt and dark jeans like Elle Macpherson. For a cocktail party, steal Sarah Jessica Parker’s style and wear a longer version over a minidress.
John Phillips/UK Press/Abaca; Jamie McCarthy/Getty
Alexa Chung - Olivia Palermo - Printed Sweater - Celebrity Fashion Trends
Layer with a Printed Cardigan
Cardigans are no longer the sole provenance of New England college professors. A printed cardi spices up everything from casual looks to cocktail party wear. Add a long multi-colored version over a tee like Alexa Chung, or top a flirty dress with a cardi that has a bright pop of color like Olivia Palermo's. Even Mr. Rogers would approve!
Michael Buckner/Getty; John Parra/WireImage
