What to Wear Now!

1 of 11 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; Frazer Harrison/Getty

Look for a Slouchy Trouser

While we'll always love our skinnies, slouchy trousers are a fresh option when it comes to pants this season. Look for a pleated, wool pair like Charlize Theron's for the office. A white pair worn with a sequined top a la Kristen Bell are a chic option for holiday parties. Keep the hem short or tuck them in to show off a fun pair of kicks.