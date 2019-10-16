23 Fall Wedding Outfit Ideas to Ensure You’re the Best-Dressed Guest

Image zoom Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Sure, weddings are technically about the two people getting married, but as guests of the happy couple, we also see it as a chance to get a little fancy ourselves. Throughout the summer, we reached for sundresses and heeled sandals for such occasions — AKA an easy, no-fail option. But now that things have cooled down a bit? We’re stumped. What the heck do we wear to a fall or winter wedding? How do we stay warm, but still look cute at the same time?

The answer, it seems, lies in a few key tricks: lot of layering, adding suits and pants to the mix, and remembering trusty cold-weather staples, such as a decent pair of tights.

Aside from an elegant, long-sleeved maxi dress, we’ve rounded up 22 wedding guest outfit ideas that will work for any type of reception, be it black tie or dressy-casual. If you don’t own the exact pieces, hopefully these looks can serve as inspiration, and you can probably create something similar from what's in your closet.

Never Underestimate the Basics

Image zoom Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Don't overthink it — sometimes a printed, long-sleeve dress and a pair of heels is all you need.

Focus on Those Details

Image zoom Hanna Lassen/Getty Images

Puff sleeves and shiny earrings will help take things up a notch.

Make It Monochromatic

Image zoom Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Want to wear a suit? Style a turtleneck of the same color underneath to create something sleek and on-trend.

Stick With Sleeves

Image zoom Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images

And it doesn't have to be a simple shift. A blazer or tuxedo dress is another sexy, polished option.

Add a Jacket

Image zoom Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Any dress becomes fall-appropriate with the help of a blazer.

Try Layering

Image zoom Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Invest in a long-sleeve, sheer top to wear underneath all your fancy (and casual) outfits.

Think Outside the Box

Image zoom Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Not only is putting pants underneath your dress unexpected and cool, it's also warm.

Reach for a Leather Look

Image zoom Christian Vierig/Getty Images

If you're looking for the perfect time to break out faux leather pants, this is it.

Opt for Something Metallic

Image zoom Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Then balance it out by toning down your accessories and going with classic footwear.

Amp Up a Skirt

Image zoom Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Add a blazer of the same color in order to dress it up.

Break Out Your Boots

Image zoom Donell Woodson/Getty Images

They're fit for frigid temps and also bring a whole new vibe to those typical go-tos.

Colorblock

Image zoom Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Your jacket doesn't have to be neutral — a bright option adds some oomph.

Swap Stuff Out

Image zoom Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Rather than styling your suit with the jacket it came with, trade it in for something longer and a different color.

Go With a Jumpsuit

Image zoom Christian Vierig/Getty Images

It's the easiest outfit and works for nearly every event.

Try a Going-Out Top

Image zoom Daniele Venturelli

Trusty black pants get a whole new life with the help of a corset or sequined top.

Pull on Some Tights

Image zoom Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Sheer, sweater, black, or colored, they're all out there, waiting to keep your legs nice and toasty.

Remember to Match

Image zoom Hanna Lassen/Getty Images

Perhaps you never thought to wear a dress with matching, colored, patterned tights...but you should!

Style Around a Statement Top

Image zoom Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Dare yourself to go big and bold as long as the bottom half of your outfit is neutral.

Keep It Cropped

Image zoom Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images

For in-between temps, culottes can take the place of full-length pants.

Stick With Something Simple

Image zoom Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images

A pleated skirt, a velvet top, and heels. Boom — you're done.

Combine Your Staples

Image zoom Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Everyday pieces like a jumpsuit and blazer suddenly become dressy when styled together.

Don't Forget Flats

Image zoom Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Who say you have to wear heels to a wedding? Loafers — especially ones that create a contrast with the rest of your outfit — work just as well.