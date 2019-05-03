What to Wear Everywhere This Summer

Image zoom Courtesy

As excellent as summer weather is, getting dressed when it’s blazing hot and humid presents a unique set of challenges — especially when it seems like every social event and activity happens during this season. Raise your hand if you have ten thousand weddings to go to, and already more brunch plans than you can keep up with.

Wouldn’t it be nice if there was one place you could go to find every single thing you need for every single thing you plan to do this summer? I’m sure you can imagine where this is going, but Kate Spade’s summer collection is so good and so cute, that it totally has you covered.

Here are a few ideas for what to wear...everywhere.

SUMMER WEDDING

Flora Spade Midi Dress; $298 SHOP IT

Have a “cocktail,” “casual,” or “festive” (what does that even mean) wedding to go to this summer? This dress has you covered for all three. It’s special and different, and dressy enough without looking try-hard. Style it with a pair of platform heels (you won’t sink into the grass!), stacked bangles, and a saucy little handbag.

Pair With: Grace Platform Sandals, Dorie Small Bucket Bag, Loves Me Knot Statement Cuff, Heritage Spade Bangle

WEEKEND ERRANDS

Geo Floral Sweater; $228 SHOP IT

Just because you’re schlepping all over while running errands doesn’t mean you can’t feel cute! A printed sweater feels personal and quirky, but is totally comfortable and utilitarian with a pair of cropped pants. I also love bringing along two bags for a big day of running around — a smaller crossbody to keep my phone and wallet in, and a larger tote for random things I pick up, or little toys and snacks to keep my kid from fussing.

Pair With: Button Front Pant, Nicola Twistlock Medium Shoulder Bag, Morley Extra Large Tote, Fallyn Flats, Mackenna Sunglasses

VACATION

Belted Midi Dress; $328 SHOP IT

I’ve always thought you can ruin a great vacation by bringing along too much stuff. So, when I pack to go away, I try and bring things that I can wear a million different ways. No matter where I go, a bold dress is the first thing I put in my suitcase. I love this one because you can wear it to the beach, to lunch, while exploring a city, or dress it up for a nice dinner.

Pair With: Sam Stripe Straw Large Tote, Karrie Sunglasses, Ferry Slide Sandals, Adore-ables Huggies Earrings, Sliced Scallops Large Metal Stretch Bracelet, Sliced Scallops Statement Link Bracelet

WORK

Grand Flora Open Back Top; $298 SHOP IT

Getting dressed for work when it’s a million degrees outside, but then freezing in your office, is the ultimate drag. A printed top and skirt combo looks polished and professional without a jacket or cardigan over it, but also works with one.

Pair With: Grand Flora Ruched Skirt, Open Tweed Jacket, Molly Perforated Large Tote, Cori Mules, Morningside Scallop Bicolor Leather Watch

DATE NIGHT

Grand Flora Dress; $348 SHOP IT

Whether your date night is with your significant other, your best friends, or eating dinner all alone at a bar, a sweet printed dress covers all your bases. Wear this one with a pair of platforms, a clutch, and layered jewelry.

Pair With: Grace Platform Sandals, Loves Me Knot Statement Cuff, Heritage Spade Bangle, Slender Scallops Pavé Band Set, Dylan Clutch