22 Outfit Ideas That Revolve Around a Pair of Black Jeans
Just in time for fall.
While we’re in no rush to say goodbye to warm weather and pack away our sundresses, we’re still pretty excited for all things fall — including, of course, the wardrobe that comes with it. We’ll be embracing the sexy cardigan trend, breaking out our slouchy boots, and bringing a bunch of denim back into the rotation. One style in particular that we’re excited to wear again? Black jeans, which happen to be way more versatile than one might think.
Looking at both celebrity and street style, we’ve discovered that these pants go with everything from simple white T-shirts to bright button-downs. The 22 outfit ideas ahead solve the age-old dilemma of what to wear with black jeans, proving that you definitely need a pair (or two) this season.
Wear a White T-Shirt
It's a classic choice, and you can always spice things up with printed boots like Tori Kelly.
Go With All Black
Then add a pop of color with your bag.
Mix in Blue Denim
Laura Dern gave denim-on-denim an unexpected twist.
Try a T-Shirt and a Trench
It's a perfect fall ensemble.
Pull on a Black Sweater
Rooney Mara created an easy yet polished weekend outfit by slipping on checkered Vans.
...Or a Neon One
The layer will really stand out against an all-black look.
Keep It Sweet
Replace grunge items with bits of pink and bow details.
Throw on a Blazer
Bonus points if it happens to be oversize.
Opt For Something Simple
Nina Dobrev added a black tank top and black boots to create an easy look.
Grab a Scarf
It will add a little oomph, even if you're wearing basics.
Break Out the Staples
A leather jacket, black jeans, and black boots are quite the timeless pairing.
Wear a Graphic Tee
With black Converse, of course.
...Or Short-Sleeved Button-Down
A Bieber-approved combination.
Get Wild
Nothing balances a leopard shirt quite like dark denim.
Reach For a Cardigan
It's a big trend for fall 2019.
Bring on the Bomber Jacket
Do as Lucy Hale did and layer it over a simple T-shirt. Then complete the look with casual sneakers.
Add a Pop of Color
Kendall Jenner decided to wear a red sweater with these versatile pants.
Pile on the Essentials
Not only does a turtleneck under a button-down look cool, it's very warm as well.
Don't Overthink It
Simple turtlenecks and black kicks are both sleek and chic.
Allow Your Shoes to Steal the Spotlight
Especially if you're wearing white, lug-sole boots.
Stick With Something Comfy
When all else fails, wear your favorite hoodie.