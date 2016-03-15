3 Outfits to Wear with Rihanna's Fenty x Puma Trainer

Rihanna is onto something. Ever since she came on board as creative director for Puma, her badass designs have resonated with the general public—it certainly explains why her Fenty creepers sold out almost as soon as they dropped (and once more when she re-launched them in new colorways) or the media attention she garnered when it came to her first-ever Fenty x Puma runway show at New York Fashion Week.

All of that brings us to her latest offering: "The Trainer" that looks rather intimidating at first glance, with its exaggerated shin-high tongue, futuristic finish (made of ariaprene—a next-level breathable version of neoprene—and reflective detailing), and monochrome color palette. It's a design that's unapologetically bold, that commands attention, and that's definitely not for the faint of heart. Basically, I was intrigued, and so was the world—the Trainer is currently sold out at bloomingdales.com, (in black and red) at puma.com, and nearly sold out at six02.com and nordstrom.com.

When I got my hands on a pair, I was sartorially perplexed. What do I wear them with? I turned to the Fenty x Puma spring 2016 ad campaigns for clues (pictured, below). RiRi wore a netted slip dress over a black Puma bodycon mini in one and then what appears to be a silver top and shorts with an oversize leather jacket in another. Hmm, not very helpful (or applicable or wearable—in my reality, at least). For those in a similar dilemma, I pieced together outfits (including one I've actually worn, which was met with positive reviews) that revolve around The Trainer. Take a look at three non-scary ways to wear The Trainer in real life.

