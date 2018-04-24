4 Chic Outfit Ideas to Wear to a Baseball Game

Play ball! Baseball season is in full swing and for some of us, finding the perfect game-day outfit can be a little tricky. Here are a few things to consider when dressing for a game. First and foremost, be comfortable in whatever you wear. The last thing you’ll want to be doing is adjusting your outfit during an entire game. Not only will it drive you crazy, but it’ll annoy surrounding spectators. You also want to dress weather appropriate. I suggest bringing a lightweight jacket to a late afternoon game because when the sun goes down, it gets chilly pretty quickly.

When it comes down to it, we just want to look effortlessly chic. Emily Ratajkowski is pretty much the epitome of that. She rocks a white T-shirt and jeans like it’s nobody’s business. Whether you’re a fan or not, you, too, can pull off an effortless look. Have no fear, we’ve put together four chic outfits that will let your personality shine through!

1 of 4 Courtesy

For The Fan

Shop the look: New York Yankees jersey, $80; dickssportinggoods.com. J.Crew denim shorts, $70; jcrew.com. Rag & Bone cat-eye sunglasses, $275; net-a-porter.com. Movado watch, $495; bloomingdales.com. Tory Burch leather card case key ring, $98; toryburch.com. APL high-top sneakers, $185; intermix.com

2 of 4 Courtesy

For a Casual Look

Shop the look: Helmut Lang ribbed t-shirt, $140; intermix.com. Frame Denim silk bomber, $465; farfetch.com. Mango jeans, $80; mango.com. Madewell hoop earrings, $32; madewell.com. Le Specs sunglasses, $89; matchesfashion.com. Danse Lente leather crossbody bag, $455; mytheresa.com. Nike sneakers, $130; nordstrom.com

3 of 4 Courtesy

For an Athletic Look

Shop the look: New Balance tank, $50; newbalance.com. Adidas by Stella McCartney leggings, $120; stellamccartney.com. H&M color-block jacket, $30 (originally $35); hm.com. New Era baseball cap, $40; asos.com. Puma backpack, $45; shopbop.com. Reebok x Opening Ceremony high-top sneakers, $115; openingceremony.com

4 of 4 Courtesy

For Date Night

Shop the look: & Other Stories dress, $55; stories.com. Uniqlo x JW Anderson denim jacket, $60; uniqlo.com. Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings, $125; net-a-porter.com. Topshop crossbody bag, $50; topshop.com. Soludos espadrille slip-on, $42; nordstrom.com

