4 Chic Outfit Ideas to Wear to a Baseball Game

Play ball! Baseball season is in full swing and for some of us, finding the perfect game-day outfit can be a little tricky. Here are a few things to consider when dressing for a game. First and foremost, be comfortable in whatever you wear. The last thing you’ll want to be doing is adjusting your outfit during an entire game. Not only will it drive you crazy, but it’ll annoy surrounding spectators. You also want to dress weather appropriate. I suggest bringing a lightweight jacket to a late afternoon game because when the sun goes down, it gets chilly pretty quickly.

When it comes down to it, we just want to look effortlessly chic. Emily Ratajkowski is pretty much the epitome of that. She rocks a white T-shirt and jeans like it’s nobody’s business. Whether you’re a fan or not, you, too, can pull off an effortless look. Have no fear, we’ve put together four chic outfits that will let your personality shine through!

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: Luna Legend Throws Out the First Pitch at the Mariners Game and It’s Too Adorable