12 Attention-Stealing Guest Dresses to Wear to a Summer Wedding

It's wedding season, which means the search for a summery (and guest-appropriate) dress is on. And well, you know the drill—that means no white (or any color that neighbors white), micro-short hemlines, and anything remotely racy (ok, maybe we'll allow a subtle cut-out or two).

It's true that while yes, there are infinitely more dress options for a summer wedding, as opposed to a winter one, there are also plenty of opportunities for potential wardrobe malfunctions. Regardless of how swelteringly hot the ceremony is, we suggest steering clear of super-sheer fabrics, excessive cut-outs, and sternum-plunging necklines. With that said, we did you a solid and rounded up 12 pretty dresses that not only allow for maximum ventilation, but also meet the called-upon dress code for your next summer wedding.

1 of 12 Courtesy

Self-Portrait

Go girly with this icy blue off-the-shoulder floral-embroidered dress, but harden it with sculptural jewelry and black accessories.

$555; net-a-porter.com

2 of 12 Courtesy

Tibi

Shine on the dance floor in this flouncy, twinkly metallic-embroidered number.

$695; tibi.com

3 of 12 Courtesy

Michael Michael Kors

A happy color for a happy occasion—brighten up your look with a sunshine-y marigold hue.

$175; net-a-porter.com

4 of 12 Courtesy

Alexis

Perfect for a formal oceanfront affair.

$898; intermixonline.com

5 of 12 Courtesy

Diane von Furstenberg

Ok, we sneaked in a plunge-neck silhouette, but the sweet floral print and ruffled skirt offset a too-sexy vibe.

$598; dvf.com

6 of 12 Courtesy

Banana Republic

A floral-strewn black dress boasts romantic allure, but with a cool-girl bite.

$178; bananarepublic.com

7 of 12 Courtesy

Zara

Give the illusion of separates with this easy layered dress (and in the dreamiest seafoam green shade). 

$70; zara.com

8 of 12 Courtesy

3.1 Phillip Lim

The mixed print, side cut-outs, and ruffled skirt might seem to be a touch too much, but the muted color palette (and the flattering fit-and-flare silhouette) pulls it all together.

$775; otteny.com

9 of 12 Courtesy

Mango

Channel your inner bohemian with this floaty dress that features a sheer overlay and a tie-dye finish. Dress it up with gold bangles (on each wrist), tousled waves, and strappy heels.

$120; mango.com

10 of 12 Courtesy

Whistles

A floral dress so pretty, you'll want to wear it to your next wedding—and to all events from now until Labor Day.

$370; whistles.com

11 of 12 Courtesy

Sandro

Lighten up the dark hue with a sheer panel that runs along the skirt and discreet side cut-outs.

$530; sandro-paris.com

12 of 12 Courtesy

French Connection

The sheer accents and punchy hue modernize the dress's vintage-inspired aesthetic. 

$228; frenchconnection.com

