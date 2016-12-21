5 New Year's Eve Outfits for Whatever You Have Planned (from Clubbing to Sleeping)

In our humble opinion, New Year's Eve is probably the most overrated holiday ever. There's this weird societal pressure to do something—anything—on the 31st, whether that means RSVP-ing yes to a party where you know you'll be making awkward small talk with strangers all night long or standing for hours in sub-zero temps as you wait for the ball to drop in Times Square. Why do we do this to ourselves?

But even the biggest pessimist (um, guilty) will find any excuse to wear any one of these chic New Year's Eve outfits that we put together—even if you're planning to be fast asleep well before the clock strikes midnight. Below, five perfect looks for every kind of NYE event imaginable.