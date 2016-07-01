What to Pack for the Long Holiday Weekend


With Fourth of July weekend almost upon us, it's time to dust off that weekender and start rooting around in your closet for all things red, white and blue. However, if you're anything like us, packing the same ol' stuff just isn't that fun—what's a holiday weekend without something new to wear, anyway?

There's something about the Fourth, too, that gets us particularly excited. Promises of fireworks, lemonade, barbecues, and plenty of social events makes us want to make sure our weekend wardrobes are particularly playful. (We're not too proud to admit that it feels good to be the best-dressed person in every Instagram and Snapchat...)

There are a few essentials we need for every great summer getaway—the straw hat, a stylish cover-up, really, really good sunglasses—but if you want to take things up a notch this weekend? That's where we come in. Below, we've rounded up 12 stylish, colorful, and downright fun pieces to pack for your Fourth of July weekend, including a patriotic (but chic!) one-piece swimsuit, the cutest straw clutch, and of course, a weekend bag to fold it all into.

1 of 12 Courtesy

Pomegranate canvas weekender bag

It all starts here! A stylish weekender with both hand-held straps and one you can put over your shoulder is ideal for train and road trips (and will squish into an overhead bin, too).


Talitha dress

Talitha dress

This embroidered frock from Talitha makes for a luxe upgrade from your typical beach cover-up.


Preston & Olivia hat

Preston & Olivia hat

The raw edges of this wide-brim sun hat give it an especially tropical (read: vacation-worthy) vibe.


Pixels round beach towel

Pixels round beach towel

Round towels are the trendiest accessory for the beach this summer, and this one just happens to be patriotic, too.


SunnyLife pool float

SunnyLife pool float

Make your poolside day that much more Instagram-worthy with a fun float shaped like an ice cream cone.


6 of 12 Courtesy

Gentle Monster sunglasses

Colorful lenses are on our radar this season as one of the hottest sunglasses trends, and these Gentle Monster shades are spot-on.


Holst + Lee necklace

Holst + Lee necklace

Patriotic without being over-the-top, this necklace will go perfectly with a breezy white dress and sandals or make a plain white tee feel elevated.


Eliza Gran tote

Eliza Gran tote

We love straw tote bags for their durability and roomy size, and this one gets bonus points for the playful pom-poms.


9 of 12 Courtesy

Solid and Striped one-piece swimsuit

We're big fans of the one-piece swimsuit trend, and this classic silhouette in red, white, and blue stripes is perfect for this weekend (and the rest of the summer). 


BaubleBar earrings

BaubleBar earrings

Beachy and on-theme for red, white, and blue dressing this weekend, we love the statement size and friendly price-point of these earrings.


Chloé sandals

Chloé sandals

Are these the chicest shoes to ever include every color in the rainbow? We think so.


Mar Y Sol clutch

Mar Y Sol clutch

This affordable little clutch makes a festive and summery addition to any Fourth of July ensemble.



