The 15 Festival Fashion Pieces You Need to Pack for Coachella, Lolla, and More

When it comes to music festivals, the only thing more important than the line-up of performers is your line-up of festival attire, which, as it currently stands, is completely exempted from regular fashion rules in life, like not showing too much skin or taking themes to the extreme. Festival grounds are where scandalously sheer tops (or teeny-tiny tanks, or both), micro-short denim cut-offs, and crowns (floral or otherwise) unapologetically abound. Not that we're complaining or judging—we'd gladly trade in our stubborn spring NYC weather for Indio, Calif.'s desert sun.

For all the festival-goers who are readying themselves for Coachella's (April 15 to 24) 100-degree heat or looking forward to Chicago's city-centric Lollapalooza (July 28 to 31), we compiled a packing list of everything you might need. Unleash your inner bohemian (a trend that's so hot rn) with fun crochet tops, breezy off-the-shoulder numbers that can double as a cover-ups, plunge-neck one-pieces (that becomes an instant top when paired with cut-offs), and comfortable flat gladiator sandals for trekking it from one stage to the next.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Start with your carry-on and work your way to fun festival-appropriate jewelry. And finally, don't forget to pack (lots of) SPF and meltproof everything.

RELATED: 4 Festival-Dressing Tips from Gwen Stefani's Stylist