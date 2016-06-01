5 Stars Show Us What to Layer Under Summery Dresses 

There's a direct inverse correlation between the rise in temps and the decrease in the amount of fabric during the summer. After all, who wants to be sweating profusely in chunky fabrics and bulky layers when it's 90 degrees out? But there's still something to be said about summery layers, especially when you're faced with slinky, threadbare-thin slips or racy cut-out dresses that not only run the risk of wardrobe malfunctions, but also definitely don't meet office dress codes.

And the stars have found the perfect solution for this sartorial conundrum—by layering these tricky numbers with basic bases, like plain tees, bodysuits, or (if you're super cold-blooded) a turtleneck. The result is a win-win: Doubling up errs on the side of sartorial caution and it delivers a cool '90s fashion throwback. Kendall Jenner demoed the move when she stepped out in a satiny champagne slip, grounding the otherwise revealing number with a white tee underneath. Meanwhile, Sarah Jessica Parker shielded herself from too-much skin exposure when she styled a see-through Valentino gown with a bodysuit (yes, we know that the chances of wearing a plastic Valentino gown in the near future are rather low, but the idea is one and the same).

Keep scrolling to see how more stars have layered their dresses like the style-savvy pros they are.