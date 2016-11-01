10 Pieces You Need to Buy from Shopbop's Surprise 40% Off Sale

Courtesy
Anna Hecht
Nov 01, 2016 @ 5:30 pm

Surprise! Shopbop has launched a 40 percent off sale and it's the best thing that's happened to us today. Sounds too good to be true? We were taken aback as well when we heard that one of our favorite e-retailers would be hosting a three-day-only sale from now through Thursday, Nov. 3, with 40 percent off select styles that range from so-chic denim skirts to sleek tux jumpsuits to cozy knits. You'll want everything, but to get you started: We combed through the site and compiled the 10 best pieces of merch you can buy now (at a fraction of the price, we might add) and wear all season long.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Sandy Liang Cole Denim Skirt

available at shopbop.com $255 (originally $364) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

Opening Ceremony Platform Sneakers 

available at shopbop.com $146 (originally $195) SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Jocelyn Super Swirl Bag Charm

available at shopbop.com $67 (originally $95) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

Elizabeth and James Lissie Hair Pin

available at shopbop.com $140 (originally $175) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

Edition10 Short Sleeve Top

available at shopbop.com $182 (originally $280) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

Citizens of Humanity The Principle Girlfriend Jeans

$181 (originally $258) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

Rachel Zoe Tux Jumpsuit

available at shopbop.com $347 (originally $495) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

3.1 Phillip Lim Alix Mini Cross Body Bag

available at shopbop.com $627 (originally $895) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

Adrienne Landau Cable Knit Slouch Hat with Fur Pom

available at shopbop.com $56 (originally $70) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

Nicholas Long Sleeve Fringe Top

available at shopbop.com $221 (originally $295) SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!