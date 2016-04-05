Our Favorite Pieces to Buy from Shopbop's Sweet Friends & Family Sale

Andrea Cheng
Apr 05, 2016 @ 4:30 pm

Oh, joyous day. Or three days, rather. To the delight of everyone everywhere, the fashion giant Shopbop is hosting one of its epic Friends & Family sales starting today until Thursday, April 7. And because we're all friends (you know, united by our shared love of Shopbop and all), they're giving us a sitewide discount for these three days. Since we're not going to waste any time here, find the 5 W's (aka the deets that are worth knowing), below. 

WhoThe Shopbop Friends & Family Sale
What: 30 percent off sitewide (see the full list of brands excluded from this deal)
WhenApril 5 to April 7
Where: Shopbop.com
Why: Because we're all friends. 

This may not be great news for our wallets (though think of it as saving money), but it's definitely great news for our closets. Don't know where to start? We don't blame you. We scoured the site and rounded up 12 of our favorite items that we're buying from the sale. Scroll through to see our picks, or just go straight to shopbop.com to start shopping. 

1 of 12 Courtesy

Lizzie Fortunato Earrings

Even when we're not on the beach, we want to pretend we are. This drop tassel earring with a resort-y vibe transports us there.

$250; shopbop.com

2 of 12 Courtesy

Diane von Furstenberg Dress

The clash of mixed prints is playful without being too loud. 

$528; shopbop.com

3 of 12 Courtesy

Gentle Monster Sunglasses

The oversize proportions and jelly pink color are the epitome of offbeat sophistication.  

$240; shopbop.com

4 of 12 Courtesy

Citizens of Humanity Shorts

High-waist denim cut-offs that aren't absurdly short? This pair is like the unicorn of shorts.

$228; shopbop.com

Tibi Cami

Tibi Cami

This sequined pale pink camisole exudes effortless cool.

$495; shopbop.com

Paul Andrew Flats

Paul Andrew Flats

Such a feminine shape but in bold, siren red. 

$545; shopbop.com

Parker Top

Parker Top

This top knocks out two trends in one go—it boasts an off-the-shoulder silhouette and on-trend ruffles.

$210; shopbop.com

Apiece Apart Dress

Apiece Apart Dress

We love standard nautical stripes just like the rest of them, but this colorful and bold dress turns the traditional idea on its head.

$575; shopbop.com

Natasha Zinko Top

Natasha Zinko Top

This wraparound sash puts a neat, chic twist on this otherwise traditional crisp top. 

$685; shopbop.com

Deepa Gurnani Earrings

Deepa Gurnani Earrings

These colorful statement earrings would be the perfect accessory to a simple white cotton dress.

$195; shopbop.com

Whistles Dress

Whistles Dress

Cool-girl florals are trending, and these graphic daisies don’t feel overly precious. 

$420; shopbop.com

Figue Sandals

Figue Sandals 

These sandals are instantly adorable, thanks to the solo pom-pom.

$165; shopbop.com

