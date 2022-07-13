My Friends and Family Always Ask Me What to Buy on Prime Day — Here's What I'm Telling Them

Here's the story: I've become the shopping guru among my friends and family. And it makes sense — I shop for a living, after all, which means I'm pretty well-versed (correction: very well-versed) in all the coolest new products and best deals out there. It should come as no surprise, then, that when Prime Day 2022 started, I received multiple texts from my friends with the same question: "What should I actually buy?"

Trust me, I get it; Prime Day can get overwhelming. Some people make their wish lists months in advance and others wait for the day of, anxiously scrolling through pages upon pages of deals. All that to say, I wasn't surprised by the influx of texts I got from my friends and family asking for help.

With thousands of last-minute Prime Day deals still available now before the sale officially comes to a close in just a few hours, below are the seven I've told my closest circle to consider buying — from a discounted Coach bag to under-$40 Birkenstocks.

Your Super Golden Mellow Organic Turmeric Superfood Powder

For me, Prime Day is all about the opportunity to stock up on things I already know and love. The Your Super Holden Mellow Organic Turmeric Superfood Powder has been a game-changer in my routine; it's become an essential part of my evening wind down ritual thanks to a blend of calming ayurvedic herbs and adaptogens like turmeric, ashwagandha, and ginger. You can bet I turned my family onto this brand, too.

Shop now: $24 (Originally $30); amazon.com

Birkenstock Betula Licensed Catalina Soft Sandals

It's a rare day when Birkenstocks go on sale, so the second I saw that these super-cute sandals were going for 40 percent off, I sent my mom the link and said, "Buy, stat!" The German sandal is truly a summertime must, and when you have the opportunity to snag a pair for under $40, you'd be silly not to take it.

Shop now: $36 (Originally $60); amazon.com

Coach C-Closure Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 18

I have many friends who are designer bag stans, but for obvious reasons, they don't want to dish all the money for them: Some can really cost a pretty penny. But right now, Amazon has so many designer purses on sale, including the iconic Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag. I don't think I've ever seen it go for this price, so you can bet I'm buying myself one.

Shop now: $289 (Originally $395); amazon.com

Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds

AirPods are probably the smartest purchase you can make on Prime Day. Sure, they go on sale every so often, but the $170 price you'll see for one more day is the lowest it's been in a long time. I'm in need of a new pair, so I'll definitely be adding the AirPods Pros to my cart (and my dad's).

Shop now: $170 (Originally $249); amazon.com

Shark HyperAir Blow Dryer

When I moved into my own apartment, I realized that having a good blow dryer on hand is essential — guests might need it, it's good for DIY blowouts, you get the idea. It's one haircare tool that doesn't come cheap, though, but it's also one that's worth splurging on because, well, quality can really vary. This Shark Blow Dryer, that's earned an Amazon's Choice badge, averages 4.5-stars with one reviewer saying it's a "Dyson alternative."

Shop now: $172 (Originally $250); amazon.com

Trestique Blush Stick

I love stocking up on my favorite makeup while it's on sale, and anything from Tresique's refillable beauty line is so worth adding to cart when it's marked down. It's already affordable on a normal day, but during Prime Day, you can save up to 20 percent on the brand's best-sellers. My sister's been looking for an easy-to-use blush balm, and this cream-gel vegan blush from Trestique is an absolute must.

Shop now: $22 (Originally $28); amazon.com

Levi's Premium Dad Jeans

The one thing I always buy when it's on sale? A new pair of Levi's. I actually own this exact pair, and they've quickly become my all-time favorites because of the slightly baggier silhouette that's breezy enough to wear in the summertime. The balloon-leg looks so good, too, and they have the slightest bit of stretch (which I need in denim). I already told my sister to buy these, but now I'm telling the rest of my friends.

Shop now: $64 (Originally $98); amazon.com