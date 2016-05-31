Here's What You Should Buy from Net-a-Porter's Epic Designer Sale

The only thing worse than Mondays is returning to work on a Tuesday after a relaxing long weekend. But everyone's favorite luxury e-retailer Net-a-Porter has given us a gift to help ease the pain: the mother lode of sales, with up to 50 percent off designer merch. And we can truthfully say, it's working. There's nothing quite like crossing off items from our wishlist and scoring those coveted heels to wake us up from our post-vacation slump.

Complete your work wardrobe with a versatile (not to mention, stunning) black wrap skirt or a fun pinstriped dress. Or, dream of upcoming getaways with pretty scalloped bikinis and woven totes. Got something missing in your life? You'll probably find it in this sale—love, happiness, the works. And if you're not sure where to start, we asked the fashion department at InStyle to share what they're adding to their cart (and we suggest you do the same).