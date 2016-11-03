Kenzo x H&M: Snag the One Surprising Item Rosario Dawson Loves from the Collab

You guys, it's go time. Those months of flexing those "add to cart" muscles, of cramming in and memorizing every look like it's an SAT vocab study sesh, of stalking every celebrity who got their merch first, are about to pay off: the Kenzo x H&M collection has landed. And to come out winning this year, we compiled a cheat sheet of the best pieces from the line-up, with the help of a celebrity friend—Rosario Dawson, who also starred in the campaign.

"You know what I really liked? It’s not a major piece, but I love those huge long gloves that say Kenzo on the side," Dawson says of her favorite piece at the Kenzo x H&M launch party. "They’re fabulous, there’s something really biker and cool about them. They would be my accessory for the year and I'd wear them all the time for no reason whatsoever."

Her other runner-up favorites include all the animal prints (yes, you heard that right—all of them), especially the crazy fierce pink tiger-striped booties, and the voluminous dresses. "The cuts that are beautiful; it's got an olden quality to it," Dawson explains. "[Humberto Leon and Carol Lim of Kenzo] went into the archives to pick a lot of the designs and complemented them with these really ferocious, wonderful patterns. It feels nostalgic, but very present and modern, and I like that vibe about it. They're transforming what our fall and winter is going to look like, and I hope people will be more bold with their choices."

You heard her: Go bold! Scroll through and shop our handy guide or head to hm.com/kenzo to see the entire collection, available Nov. 3 at 8 a.m. ET. Pro shopping tip: Check out as you go; if you wait, it might sell out while it's chilling in your cart.