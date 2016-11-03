The 10 Fashion Pieces You Should Buy in November (Because We Definitely Are)

How is it November? Where did fall go? Did the season even happen? Why does it already feel like winter? If these questions are also running through your head during your morning commute, then you, like us, are in denial. And if not denial, then inconsolable sorrow. To cope: retail therapy. Um obviously. For us, that swings from practical purchases, like cozy cashmere joggers or a sensible wear-everywhere (and wear everything with) black bootie, to the purely decorative, like a charm bracelet or a knit bra (what?) or a sleek barrette—perfect for the holidays. Keep reading to find out what you should be buying this month, because we definitely are.