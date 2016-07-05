The 9 Fashion Pieces You Should Buy in July (Because We Definitely Are)

Last month, we were all hopped up at the prospect of all these great summer plans, which you can tell from our June shopping list—there were breezy cotton poplin tops, easy slides, woven cross-body bags, and so, so much more. But now that we're nearly halfway through (sob), we've assessed what we're missing from our summer wardrobes and smartly pinpointed what we need to round out our closet for the rest of the season. What that looks like: a beautiful beach-to-BBQ caftan, a wear-everywhere leather cross-body bag (that you can carry now and into fall), a breezy off-the-shoulder dress, and artfully cool floral-embroidered shirts. What's missing from yours? Perhaps you'll find it here. Scroll through to shop the 9 pieces you should buy in July (because we definitely will, if we haven't already).