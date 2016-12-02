The 10 Fashion Pieces You Should Buy in December (Because We Definitely Are)

Courtesy
December—the last month of the year! The end of 2016! The beginning of many, many holiday parties! (And officially the start of what surely will be a very cold winter.) What all of this means for us—and probably for you, too—is a busy four-week schedule of attending parties, hibernating at home, opening gifts, and staying warm. And that leads us to what we're buying this December: shiny satin dresses and pretty camis (for previously mentioned holiday fêtes), luxe PJs (an excuse to never leave bed), and giant puffers (aka warmth). Scroll through to see what's already in our shopping carts.
