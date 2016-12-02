The 10 Fashion Pieces You Should Buy in December (Because We Definitely Are)

“Look, I like Balenciaga’s off-the-shoulder puffers as much as the next fashion girl (so, um, A LOT), but know what I enjoy even more? Warm shoulders. Affording my rent. Not freaking out every time I get a speck of mud on my coat. All these things, fortunately, are possible with Aritzia’s more affordable take on the runway look: a slick, oversized bomber that still feels plenty cool without the snow-adverse neckline. It comes in black and (my favorite) a Gvasalia-approved shade of red, both of which are in such high demand that the next orders don’t ship until December 23—aka, the window to order one is rapidly closing. Jump through with me, won’t you?" —Alison Syrett, fashion writer