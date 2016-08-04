The 12 Fashion Pieces You Should Buy in August (Because We Definitely Are)

Oh, to be alive and shopping in August! Not only are all our favorite brands and stores brimming with sales, glorious sales, but irresistible new pieces for autumn are starting to trickle in. Every which way we turn, there’s something worth purchasing in our inbox, Instagram feed, or field of vision in general; it's become almost all we can talk, think, or dream about. Basically, if the InStyle office were the set of musical, this is where we would burst into a joyful song and dance number.

Instead, we’re going to do you one better: share all the incredible pieces—from fall-ready boots to sparkle-covered accessories—sitting in our digital shopping carts right now. Keep scrolling for our team's top picks of the month, and order without abandon. We sure are.