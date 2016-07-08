6 Things to Buy from & Other Stories This Week

Ever since H&M's immensely popular spinoff label & Other Stories came stateside, it's become our go-to for that great Scandinavian design sensibility at a reasonable budget. We love the sleek, minimalist menswear designs, the flirty printed dresses, and the cool-girl designer collaborations (did you see the Rodarte x & Other Stories collection?). The accessories, too, are worth mentioning—they're cut from quality textiles, making them perfect for everyday wear. Everything the brand has to offer feels like an elevated take on the norm. And with that said, I curated a six-piece shopping list of everything I want to buy from & Other Stories, from sculptural high-waist shorts to a classic silk shirt. Check out (and shop) my favorite pieces, below.