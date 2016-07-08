6 Things to Buy from & Other Stories This Week

Courtesy
Mia Solkin
Jul 08, 2016 @ 7:00 pm

Ever since H&M's immensely popular spinoff label & Other Stories came stateside, it's become our go-to for that great Scandinavian design sensibility at a reasonable budget. We love the sleek, minimalist menswear designs, the flirty printed dresses, and the cool-girl designer collaborations (did you see the Rodarte x & Other Stories collection?). The accessories, too, are worth mentioning—they're cut from quality textiles, making them perfect for everyday wear. Everything the brand has to offer feels like an elevated take on the norm. And with that said, I curated a six-piece shopping list of everything I want to buy from & Other Stories, from sculptural high-waist shorts to a classic silk shirt. Check out (and shop) my favorite pieces, below. 

1 of 6 Courtesy

Round Edge Shorts

I love how these shorts can be dressed up or down.

& Other Stories available at stories.com $65 SHOP NOW
2 of 6 Courtesy

Mini Pleats Crepe Skirt

The perfect summer skirt to add to your wardrobe.
& Other Stories available at stories.com $55 SHOP NOW
3 of 6 Courtesy

Classic Silk Shirt

The classic silk shirt never goes out of style.
& Other Stories available at stories.com $95 SHOP NOW
4 of 6 Courtesy

Contrast Neck Striped Tee

This cute tee is perfect to pair with jeans on the weekend.
& Other Stories available at stories.com $29 SHOP NOW
5 of 6 Courtesy

Structured Leather Cross-Body Bag

I love how this bag can add a simple pop of color to any outfit.
& Other Stories available at stories.com $135 SHOP NOW
6 of 6 Courtesy

Ankle Strap Suede Flats

Chic flats? Yes, please.
& Other Stories available at stories.com $95 SHOP NOW

