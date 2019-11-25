The 10 Most Stylish Things to Buy on Amazon, According to Fashion Insiders

Image zoom Courtesy

For all intents and purposes, the Amazon marketplace could quite literally be described as “infinite.” With new products being added constantly, coupled with our (understandable) inability to keep up with the platform’s wildly diverse array of products, it can seem impossible to even know where to start looking.

To help make sense of the endless options, we reached out to three trusted fashion insiders whose keen eye and shopping savvy are just the expert guidance we needed. Below, shop 10 industry-approved picks that’ll save your wardrobe, wallet, and patience (holler, two-day shipping!) this season.

Calvin Klein Men's Undershirts Cotton Stretch Square-Cut Tank

Our first fashion insider, Daniel Levi, is a designer and a product development manager at Rosie Assoulin. Under the New York-based brand, he’s dressed celebs like Emilia Clarke, Alek Wek, and Olivia Wilde. Levi, a graduate of Parsons, has also worked with Thom Browne and the R&B star Lauryn Hill.

“I think a nicely cut, fitted tank top is a must-have item in every closet,” says Levi. “I always stock my closet with duplicates of the same tank top. It’s the kind of thing that goes with everything and can be worn everywhere; you can wear with shorts to go to the beach, or layer over it an open button-down/jacket for casual dinner in a breezy night.”

Levi's Lightweight Adjustable Sun Protection Hat

“Last summer, I was looking everywhere for the right straw hat and could never find the right one. I was so happy to find all these great options Amazon has to offer. I am not the kind of person who can pull off a cap-hat so a straw hat is the right choice for me. And honestly, we should all really protect our facial skin in this climate and that kind of hat will do the work, and you’ll look cute.” Levi also recommends this San Diego Hat Co. version and this one by Solid Wing.

A|X Armani Exchange Men's Mock-Neck Ribbed Cotton Pullover

“I randomly found this item on one of my late-night browses on Amazon,” says Levi. “It’s ultra modern and extremely useful! It’s made out of cotton, which is appropriate for many types of weather and can serve you from late September through winter. I love the color blocking, too. It gives it a fresh vibe and can be paired with the most simple pair of jeans.”

Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Studded Women's Jeans

Fashion insider Christina Tung also backs Amazon’s selection of Levi’s. Tung is a fashion veteran and has had a hand in every sector of the industry; from founding public relations company House Of, to most recently launching and designing her own line of lust-worthy jewelry and slip dresses under the brand SVNR.

“Recently, a stylist came into the showroom wearing what I could only assume were the perfect vintage Levi’s, based on their fit. I was delighted to learn that they were a new cut — their highest rise, nipped at the waist and IMHO more flattering for your apple bottom than the Wedgie fit.”

GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum

“I’m not an everyday makeup girl but there are a few things I do to feel more presentable. One of them is GrandeLash, a growth serum that helps your lashes reach their full potential! You may remember the prescription version that caused a frenzy a few years back — this is the OTC version. I drew it on my lash line at night (not unlike liquid liner), and saw results (thicker! Longer!) within a couple weeks.”

Tung adds, “My lashes are stick straight so I also get lash lifts every two months and the combo makes everyone question if my lashes are real... and they are! No mascara needed.”

Colortone Youth & Adult Tie-Dye Pullover Hoodie

“Obviously tie-dye was everywhere this summer, and it doesn’t really seem to be going away anytime soon. I got this hoodie in a few colors last year and wore them all year round. It’s all-season — with shorts, over a slip dress, under a tailored coat. Just make sure you wash them separately the first couple times so the colors don’t tint your other clothes.”

Westward Leaning Men's Dyad 3 Sunglasses

“If you go deep enough into the Amazon k-hole, you’ll find a bunch of cool fashion labels (hi Rachel Comey!). There’s a big selection of Westward Leaning available — I particularly appreciate that they include a magnetic lens protector, because it’s leaner and more lightweight than carrying a sunglasses case. These Dyad frames with the green lens and extra lens clips is so classic but not boring.”

Lark & Ro Women's Ponte Stirrup Legging

“Ok I’ll admit I just ordered these stirrup leggings so I don’t have feedback yet, but they are from Elizabeth Tamkin’s shopping highlights — she’s a trusted source and national treasure when it comes to shopping tips. Stirrup leggings really bring me back to middle school when I used to shop at The Limited (RIP) and pair them with oversized sweaters. I’m really looking forward to wearing these over my shoes with, yes, you guessed it, an oversized sweater.”

Dr. Martens Women's 2976 Quad FL Boots

Steven La Fuente, a stylist whose client list includes Karlie Kloss, takes inspiration from the runway when shopping on Amazon.

“I’m completely obsessed with the stacked lug sole Bottega Veneta boots after seeing Emily Weiss in them a few weeks ago. Alas, I’ve yet to achieve CEO status so these platform sole boots from Doc Martens will have to do. Bonus points for the shearling lining!”

Oliver Peoples Jaye Black/Midnight Express Polarized Sunglasses

“I was sorta over the Wayfarer shape until I found these beauties from Oliver Peoples,” says LaFuente. “I love that they’re slim yet angular and just generally flattering on all face shapes. Case in point, I let Karlie Kloss borrow mine two months ago and I still haven’t gotten them back!”

Carhartt Women's Original Fit Crawford Double-Front Pant

“There’s something so ubiquitous about Carhartt that I love. The mid-rise of these pants means they’re easy to pull off for a variety of body shapes. I love the rivet details and double front...not to mention the fact that there are like 500 pockets. It all just feels so considered and practical.”

