Exactly What to Pack: Your Coachella Festival Fashion & Beauty Guide

The only thing equally as important as the lineup at Coachella is what to wear while you're there. The two-weekend three-day-long music and arts festival (April 11-13; April 18-20) in Coachella Valley in Indio, Calif., not only comes with challenging weather (stifling desert heat during the day, dipping temps at night), but with all sorts of rules to follow as well (like, cameras and blankets being banned from the grounds; see the full list of what you can and cannot bring), so we shopped for all the fashion and beauty festival fundamentals you need.

Sizzling hot weather immediately calls to mind denim cut-offs, fringe tanks and see-through lace crop tops (our solution to sheer: wear a playful strappy bra underneath), along with easy, breezy dresses and skirts that require little to no thought. To protect your skin from the sun's harmful rays, we've shed light on the coolest sun-shielding accessories around, from straw panama hats to mirrored shades, as well as solar-rebuffing beauty products, like ultra-light sunscreens and aloe-infused after-sun mist.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

We found Western-inspired fringed backpacks and vibrant fanny packs that are perfect for storing all your daytime essentials (anything larger is forbidden), a beach towel to lounge on, a fun iPhone case to protect as you snap, and closed-toe shoes for days that call for extra insulation in overcrowded spaces. For night, we scouted pullovers, tunics, and scarves to help you brave the chill, and dry shampoo and wipes for an instant refresh.

Basically, we've covered it all. Treat our Coachella fashion and beauty guide as your personal festival packing checklist, and you'll be good to go.