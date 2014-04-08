Exactly What to Pack: Your Coachella Festival Fashion & Beauty Guide

Courtesy
Andrea Cheng
Apr 08, 2014 @ 9:39 am

The only thing equally as important as the lineup at Coachella is what to wear while you're there. The two-weekend three-day-long music and arts festival (April 11-13; April 18-20) in Coachella Valley in Indio, Calif., not only comes with challenging weather (stifling desert heat during the day, dipping temps at night), but with all sorts of rules to follow as well (like, cameras and blankets being banned from the grounds; see the full list of what you can and cannot bring), so we shopped for all the fashion and beauty festival fundamentals you need.

Sizzling hot weather immediately calls to mind denim cut-offs, fringe tanks and see-through lace crop tops (our solution to sheer: wear a playful strappy bra underneath), along with easy, breezy dresses and skirts that require little to no thought. To protect your skin from the sun's harmful rays, we've shed light on the coolest sun-shielding accessories around, from straw panama hats to mirrored shades, as well as solar-rebuffing beauty products, like ultra-light sunscreens and aloe-infused after-sun mist.

We found Western-inspired fringed backpacks and vibrant fanny packs that are perfect for storing all your daytime essentials (anything larger is forbidden), a beach towel to lounge on, a fun iPhone case to protect as you snap, and closed-toe shoes for days that call for extra insulation in overcrowded spaces. For night, we scouted pullovers, tunics, and scarves to help you brave the chill, and dry shampoo and wipes for an instant refresh.

Basically, we've covered it all. Treat our Coachella fashion and beauty guide as your personal festival packing checklist, and you'll be good to go.

 

1 of 31 Courtesy

Cleobella Fringe Backpack

$377; shopbop.com
Advertisement
2 of 31 Courtesy

Show Me Your Mumu Maxi Dress

$172; showmeyourmumu.com
3 of 31 Courtesy

H&M Fringe Top

$15; hm.com
Advertisement
4 of 31 Courtesy

American Eagle Mint Cut-Offs

$40; ae.com
Advertisement
5 of 31 Courtesy

Victoria's Secret Bronzing Stick

$15; victoriassecret.com
Advertisement
6 of 31 Courtesy

Ancient Greek Sandals

$193; ancient-greek-sandals.com
Advertisement
7 of 31 Courtesy

Ginger and Gilligan x Free People Tie Dye Beach Sheet

$69; freepeople.com
Advertisement
8 of 31 Courtesy

Urban Outfitters Painted Wood iPhone 5/5s Case

$40; urbanoutfitters.com
Advertisement
9 of 31 Courtesy

NCLA Filter Nail Wraps

$16; shopncla.com
Advertisement
10 of 31 Courtesy

LemLem Gauze Tunic

$200; net-a-porter.com
Advertisement
11 of 31 Courtesy

Mara Hoffman Printed Playsuit

$160; net-a-porter.com
Advertisement
12 of 31 Courtesy

La Roche-Posay Ultra-Light Sunscreen

$30; laroche-posay.com
Advertisement
13 of 31 Courtesy

Free People Strappy Bra

$58; freepeople.com
Advertisement
14 of 31 Courtesy

Show Me Your Mumu Crochet Lace Top

$114; showmeyourmumu.com
Advertisement
15 of 31 Courtesy

Topshop Embroidered Cut-Offs

$68; topshop.com
Advertisement
16 of 31 Courtesy

Forever 21 Fanny Pack

$10; forever21.com
Advertisement
17 of 31 Courtesy

Janessa Leone "Gloria" Panama Straw Hat

$165; janessaleone.com
Advertisement
18 of 31 Courtesy

MinkPink Sunglasses

$40; urbanoutfitters.com
Advertisement
19 of 31 Courtesy

River Island Zig Zag Mini Dress

$50; riverisland.com
Advertisement
20 of 31 Courtesy

Fresh Sugar Coral Tinted Lip Treatment SPF 15

$23; fresh.com
Advertisement
21 of 31 Courtesy

Raquel Allegra Maxi Skirt

$478; raquelallegra.com
Advertisement
22 of 31 Courtesy

Frye Ankle Boot

$258; zappos.com
Advertisement
23 of 31 Courtesy

Batiste Dry Shampoo

$8; soap.com
Advertisement
24 of 31 Courtesy

Theodora and Callum Printed Scarf

$118; nordstrom.com
Advertisement
25 of 31 Courtesy

Josie Maran Travel-Size Wipes

$6; josiemarancosmetics.com
Advertisement
26 of 31 Courtesy

H&M Lace Maxi Skirt

$30; hm.com
Advertisement
27 of 31 Courtesy

Joie Tasseled Pullover

$124; joie.com
Advertisement
28 of 31 Courtesy

Hampton Sun Hydrating Aloe Mist

$10; sephora.com
Advertisement
29 of 31 Courtesy

Topshop Print Wide Leg Trousers

$80; topshop.com
Advertisement
30 of 31 Courtesy

Vans Abstract Slip-Ons

$55; vans.com
Advertisement
31 of 31 Courtesy

Madewell Overalls

$118; madewell.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!