This Fashion Trick Is the Easiest Way to Give Old Clothes a Whole New Look

Image zoom Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

If celebrity style has taught us anything over the years, it’s that putting together a standout outfit requires creativity. Rather than reaching for that go-to pair of jeans, why not try leather or leopard-print pants? Instead of stressing about top and bottom pairings, wouldn't it be cooler (and easier) to go monochromatic? So many of our favorite star-approved tricks cost little to no money to try, depending on what's in your closet. Our current obsession is an oldie but a goodie, capable of giving old pieces a whole new life.

We're talking about the classic western belt.

RELATED: 16 Questionable '00s Trends That Have, Unfortunately, Returned

After rising in popularity a few short years ago (Kendall Jenner wore one to Coachella in 2015) and fading out, this accessory resurfaced on the Fall 2019 runways and was spotted again for Spring 2020. Celebrities are loving it, influencers are on board, and we can't argue that big, statement-making buckles are the perfect way to add something fun to jeans and flowy dresses.

Still, there are plenty more ways style this baby. Ahead, we've found at least 15 reasons why the western belt should be on your shopping list.

RELATED: Katie Holmes’ Fall Outfits Are Full of Must-Try Style Lessons

The Western Belt Is a Versatile Extra

Image zoom Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

It's eye-catching and takes even the simplest of outfits to a whole new level.

You Can Style It With Your Favorite Wardrobe Staples

Image zoom Robert Kamau/GC Images

Bella Hadid proves it works well with an everyday pair of jeans.

This Trend Can Be Part of an Overall Theme

Image zoom David M. Benett/Getty Images

But would still look just as great with a non western-inspired outfit, too.

When You Need to Cinch a Dress, This Belt Comes in Handy

Image zoom Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Mid-section belts have made quite the comeback.

The Same Trick Also Works With a Blazer

Image zoom Christian Vierig/Getty Images

It puts a fun spin on a structured look.

Sometimes, It's the Missing Piece When You're Wearing Layers

Image zoom Christian Vierig/Getty Images

The western belt brings everything together.

We Saw It Pop Up on Isabel Marant's Fall '19 Runway

Image zoom Yanshan Zhang/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid wore it with a loose pair of pants.

While Etro Gave It a Boho Twist

Image zoom Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images

It was styled with a breezy, warm weather dress for Spring '20.

And We Already Know How Good It Looks With Denim

Image zoom Sean Drakes/Getty Images

Laquan Smith confirmed this when the western belt was paired with a denim dress for Spring '20.

Big Buckles Are On the Rise

Image zoom Estrop/Getty Images

Alberta Ferretti's version was round and placed on a brown, braided belt.

And Studs Have a Similar Western Vibe

Image zoom Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images

Much like this white option from Taoray Wang.

You Definitely Don't Have to Overthink This Trend

Image zoom Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images

As Celine's Spring '20 collection showed us, it's one that works best when the rest of the look is understated.

Pull an Emily Ratajkowski and Style It With a Skirt

Image zoom TheStewartofNY

Even better if the belt and the skirt are similar shades.

Or Use It to Amp Up an All-Black Outfit

Image zoom Brian Ach/Getty Images

The silver buckle really popped against Irina Shayk's LBD.

It's Also Possible to Make the Western Belt Look Fancy

Image zoom Arnold JEROCKI

Kat Graham wore one with a floor-length skirt during Milan Fashion Week.

You Can Even Use It to Tone Down Tulle

Image zoom Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images

At the Giabattista Valli x H&M event, the western belt gave Sofia Carson's poofy dress a more casual twist.