Wendy's Spring Budget: $4,000

Wendy Wallace, Senior Market Editor

"You'll never find me in pink or ruffles. I definitely gravitate toward more slouchy tomboy silhouettes and lots of denim."



HER SPRING INSPIRATION (clockwise from top): "I recently read Patti Smith's memoir, Just Kids. She is such an intelligent, independent woman, with a rebellious menswear style."



"All of the models in the spring Mulberry show came out in red wigs, convincing me to pick clothes that play off my hair color."



"Silver and gold Minx nails were all over runways, like Alexander McQueen's. The chrome shine makes me think futuristic jewelry."