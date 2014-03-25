whitelogo
Weekend Worthy Clutches
InStyle.com
Mar 25, 2014 @ 4:15 pm
Danielle Nicole
Python embossed polyurethane and jelly PVC, $48;
BUY IT
Courtesy
Miss Selfridge
Studded suede, $61
BUY IT
Courtesy
Vince Camuto
Leather with magnetic closure, $140
BUY IT
Courtesy
House of Harlow 1960
Snake-embossed cow leather, $195
BUY IT
Courtesy
Diane von Furstenberg
Tweed, cowhide, and metal, $295
BUY IT
Courtesy
1
of
6
