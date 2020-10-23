From a Mind-Bending Vibrator Sale to a Carrie Bradshaw Comeback, the Best Things to Shop This Weekend
The last couple weeks of shopping belonged to Amazon. (Unless you’ve been living under a Virgil Abloh x IKEA rug, you probably noticed the razmataz that was Prime Day mid-month.) In fact, we even skipped a few editions of our very own Weekend Shopping Roundup (welcome, you are here).
Now that we’re back, we once more have a slurry of low-key exquisite, immediately shoppable things that we’re just dying to share. Our pockets are simply overflowing with piping hot commerce news — including some *chefs kiss* brand collabs and a quite literally buzzy sex toy sale.
Read on below to see the best of what’s new, what’s trending, and what’s on sale.
What’s New
First off, a big ol’ congratulations to Christopher John Rogers, the designer of a generation, for launching his seasonal campaign and first-ever ecommerce site. Right now, everything is exclusively available for pre-order, but if your fingers are itching for some of that CJR good-good stat, you’re in luck: Net-a-Porter’s Friends and Family Sale includes some choice pieces from the designer at 25 percent off.
Also at Net-a-Porter for the first time ever is a Carrie Bradshaw favorite. Manolo Blahnik has finally tip-toed into the online shopping destination with a selection of footwear in rich colors and materials. Fall literally exists for these shoes.
For the sneaker types, Rick Owens x Veja’s latest drop will be of interest. At just a hair over $300, the sock-top running shoes are admittedly pricey, but cost nothing compared to buying from Rick Owens’ core line.
A couple other collabs we’re super pumped on include Y/Project x Canada Goose — which is a total Fashion moment but also extremely practical — and the latest from Uniqlo x JW Anderson, the affordable, seasonal partnership we honestly live for.
Also not to be missed is intimates brand Araks’ photo project, Lingerie on Film, which features analog self portraiture from the nonchalant women we’re obsessed with on Instagram. Plus, all the looks are totally shoppable.
- Araks Tris Panty Forest, $58
- Christopher John Rogers Colorblock Moire and Taffeta Gown, $1,706 (Originally $2,275)
- Uniqlo x JW Anderson Women Soutien Collar Coat, $150
- Manolo Blahnik Maysale Buckled Suede Mules, $745
- Y/Project x Canada Goose Twisted Chilliwack Down Jacket, $1,532
- Rick Owens x Veja Sock Runner Low-Top Sneakers, $304
What’s Trending
Tights weather is basically here, and we’re not going to miss out on a new opportunity to flash a lil’ brand love. According to global shopping data platform Lyst, searches for statement logo tights are up 61 percent since last month. Most logomania tights we’ve seen from Fendi and Balenciaga retail in the $300s, but we found an adorable Gucci pair for $120. A lot for tights, but still — they are Gucci.
Lyst also reports that we’re all apparently losing it for velour. Shopping searches for “velvet” and “velour” are up 30 percent month-over-month, and since the news of Kim Kardashian West and Paris Hilton teaming up for a Skims velour collection, “velour tracksuit” spiked 54 percent and “velvet sweatpants” 80 percent. Skims tracksuits are already sold out, but the original and even more popular option, Juicy Couture, is in stock on Amazon.
As Kaia Gerber demonstrated this week, knit vests (worn as shirts, apparently) are trending, too. Lyst reports the term growing over 100 percent in just a few weeks. You can buy them just about anywhere, but obviously we love this $40 version from Zara.
We’ve also got Halloween on the mind — and the face. Payment platform and shopping app Afterpay reports to InStyle that it’s seen 248 percent more makeup product purchases this year compared to last, likely due to COVID restrictions on parties (but our unquenchable desire to serve looks). Fenty is the top-shopped beauty brand on the platform.
What’s on Sale
Winter is coming, and hopefully you’ll be too. Getting past the obvious, dated pun (I’m not even sorry) will actually be worth your while, seeing as one of our favorite vibrators EVER is secretly on sale right now. The Lelo Ora 2 feels like a tongue without the hassle of another person in the room. Link up with this device for a risk-free cuffing season.
We’re also shopping non-bedroom-specific leather on sale thanks to these marked-down Spanx leggings and an Andrew Marc puffer coat you won’t be able to not add to cart. And if bags are your boyfriend, well, same. A massive Coach sale has us in handbag heaven, and this The Row bag (which we named one of our top bags of the summer) is hundreds less.
- Lelo Ora 2 Vibrator, $155 (Originally $189)
- Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $69 (Originally $98)
- Coach Central Tote, $177 (Originally $295)
- Andrew Marc Faux Leather Puffer Jacket, $60 (Originally $200)
- The Row Ascot Two Silk Bag, $594 (Originally $990)
