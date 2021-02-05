From the Black Icons Shaping Balmain to Amazon’s Most Stylish Hidden Hub, the Best Things to Buy This Weekend

In compiling this list of (what I consider to be) the definitive shopping moments from the past seven days, it's just as important to consider the tone of the week as it is the products themselves. Goods ebb and flow in value based on the cultural climate — so what's today's temperature?
In Brooklyn, NY, it's a crisp 46 degrees Fahrenheit, the sun is shining, and no one has been forced to boggle at a Tr*mp tweet in weeks. Feels like spring has come early.
With less (emotional, financial, even physical) armor to buy, our budget for nice things that make us feel good has suddenly expanded. And what opportune timing, too, because it just so happens a lot of nice things that make us feel good have landed from brands and designers who, like us, are probably also enjoying the freshly cut smell of reeled-in pandemonium wafting through the air.
Below, shop the most hyped launches, unmissable trends, and devilishly discounted things to buy this weekend. And don't forget to stop and smell the flowers along the way.
Even if you think you've exhausted Amazon's site combing for convenient deals, its most fashionable page can be easy to miss: The Drop teams up with a frequent rotation of influencers to create affordable, on-trend pieces. This week, LA-based @spreadfashion is bringing under-$80 suede-look coats, $70 shackets, and more basics that you'll quickly adopt as regulars.
Inspiration can be found anywhere, but if true influence were measured in gravity, Grace Jones would have the pull of a black hole. Jones, along with Beyoncé, Josephine Baker, Janet Jackson, Donna Summer, and Diana Ross, are among the women who shaped Balmain Creative Director Olivier Rousteing's vision for Resort 2021.
In an editorial celebrating Black History Month in collaboration with Farfetch and African media platform Nataal, Rousteing's idols are invoked in his most recent designs. While the line is unsurprisingly pricey, we were pleasantly taken by the wearability of this Balmain face mask that's less than $90.
Also aligning with the beginning of Black History Month, Nordstrom has welcomed Black-owned brand Goodee to its virtual shelves, introducing a selection of incredibly constructed fashion, beauty, and home goods, most of which are $100 or less.
And, in an unexpected match made in heaven, the latest from Uniqlo U, the affordable line from praised designer Christopher Lemaire, and Kim Kardashian's Skims' silk collection both launched this week — so now, naturally, all I want is to shrug an oversized trench over a sexy teddy and call it a day.
If, like me, you've also got silk-teddy-under-trench-coat aspirations, then perhaps, as the shopping data platform Afterpay reports, you're one of the women fueling the surging trend of purchasing lingerie for yourself, up 35 percent from last month. For this, allow me to humbly recommend some sexy, racy (and under-$100) things from Rihanna herself.
More of the minimalist type? Zendaya's latest feature film, Malcolm & Marie, is today's top trending search in Google Trends, with a good deal of conversation centered around her wardrobe. Costume designer Law Roach tells InStyle that he took inspiration for her iconic white tank moment from *that* Nicole Kidman look in Eyes Wide Shut. Kidman's gauzy slip was designed by Hanro and is available to this day for under $40 on Amazon.
And for a bit of a reality bomb — what we're really talking about lately is double-masking. Here's the deal: Lower caliber masks (fabric or surgical types) will benefit from doubling up. But high-filtration masks like these from Katie Holmes's forever brand, Evolvetogether, can continue to be worn solo, as their three-ply construction makes them already 98 percent effective.
My absolute favorite shopping site on the whole entire internet has some of the deepest discounts on the latest seasons of the most lusted-after designers, yet it still gets overlooked in roundups like this one. Well, not by me and not today. Ssense (pronounced "essence") is even more of a hotbed for designer deals right now than usual, its sale section currently awash with palpitation-causing percentage drops, going so far as to cut the bottom line on — and here's where it gets crazy — a label as huge as Jacquemus.
The hot (in both senses — he's super "in" right now but also just damn beautiful) French designer Simon Porte Jacquemus dresses the A+ list and makes editors tear up with his transportative fashion shows and distant era-evoking collections. Today, just about anyone can get a slice of Simon's South-of-France pie, with Ssense's sale bringing pieces to as low as $31.
We don't have to tell you why, but sizes and styles are starting to run dangerously low. There's still this hoodie you'd wear every day for $105 and this alarmingly low-priced bag (for $145!), but you're going to need to put some respect on my fave Ssense's name and move over to the sale section fast if you actually want to score.