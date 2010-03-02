3 of 37 Jorge Herrera/Getty; Mike Marsland/WireImage

Mia Wasikowska's Star Style

Mia Wasikowska may be a newcomer, but she certainly dressed the part of leading lady at last night's world premiere of Alice in Wonderland in London. The actress, who plays the titular role in the Tim Burton flick, walked the red carpet in a classic gown from the Valentino Haute Couture collection and changed into an edgy metallic jumper from RM by Roland Mouret for the after-party at the Sanderson Hotel. Wasikowska also debuted a new cropped 'do explaining simply, "I cut it off for a Gus Van Sant film I finished shooting a couple of months ago." According to one of her Alice co-stars, we're going to be seeing a lot more of her. "She's a sweet, wonderful girl," Anne Hathaway told reporters when asked about Wasikowska's star quality. "I think her life is about to change dramatically!" We can't wait to see what Mia will wear next!



-Bronwyn Barnes