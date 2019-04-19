Who Cares About Dresses When Wedding Pants Are This Good?

In almost every movie that involves a wedding, the big scene is pretty much the same: the bride shows up in a gorgeous dress, whether it be long, short, poofy, embellished, or otherwise. But what if that's not your dream? What if you're itching to wear something else, such a wedding suit or jumpsuit, as you walk down the aisle? Well you're in luck, because the wedding-pants trend is still going strong — stronger than ever, in fact. And the 2020 bridal collections are full of stunning options to choose from.

A quick look at these non-traditional designs and you'll realize that no two pairs of wedding pants are the same. There are wide-legged culottes, curve-hugging flares, even a suit that comes complete with a cape (very rock star, if you ask us). You want embellishments? They've got embellishments. There are even a few sets that include long, billowing trains.

Honestly, when we think about the fact that pants allow brides to spend the night moving around comfortably while still looking extremely chic, a ball gown or sheath dress becomes less appealing. It's trousers all the way, baby — or at least an option to change into for the reception.