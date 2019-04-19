Who Cares About Dresses When Wedding Pants Are This Good?

By Samantha Sutton
Updated: Apr 19, 2019 @ 10:49 am
Courtesy Cushnie

In almost every movie that involves a wedding, the big scene is pretty much the same: the bride shows up in a gorgeous dress, whether it be long, short, poofy, embellished, or otherwise. But what if that's not your dream? What if you're itching to wear something else, such a wedding suit or jumpsuit, as you walk down the aisle? Well you're in luck, because the wedding-pants trend is still going strong — stronger than ever, in fact. And the 2020 bridal collections are full of stunning options to choose from.

A quick look at these non-traditional designs and you'll realize that no two pairs of wedding pants are the same. There are wide-legged culottes, curve-hugging flares, even a suit that comes complete with a cape (very rock star, if you ask us). You want embellishments? They've got embellishments. There are even a few sets that include long, billowing trains.

Honestly, when we think about the fact that pants allow brides to spend the night moving around comfortably while still looking extremely chic, a ball gown or sheath dress becomes less appealing. It's trousers all the way, baby — or at least an option to change into for the reception.

Cushnie

Courtesy Cushnie
The minimalistic design means you can go crazy with accessories, such as drop earrings or a statement-making necklace.
Cushnie

Courtesy Cushnie
Skip the veil and go with a sleeveless caped suit instead.

Cushnie

Courtesy Cushnie
A wow-worthy walk down the aisle is still possible with Cushnie's bridal pants set, which also includes a train.
Danielle Frankel

Courtesy Danielle Frankel
When paired with a strapless, knotted top, Danielle Frankel's wedding trousers make for a great beach wedding look.

Danielle Frankel

Courtesy Danielle Frankel
This lacy, structured suit will no doubt command everyone's attention on your big day.

GALA by Galia Lahav

Courtesy Galia Lahav
Sparkly, sheer pants and a single puff-sleeve top create a wedding outfit that's both sexy and fun.
Lela Rose

Courtesy Lela Rose/Taylor Jewell
Lela Rose's structured wedding sets never fail to impress, but we're particularly fond of this embellished, belted vest and cropped pants combo.

Oscar de La Renta

Courtesy Oscar de La Renta
Minimalistic in the front, jaw-dropping from behind, and an all-around good choice for your wedding day.

Reem Acra

Thomas Concordia/Getty Images
A corset-like top balances out these baggy bottoms, and an attention-grabbing veil pulls the look together.
Viktor & Rolf

Courtesy Viktor & Rolf/KVC
A silky, shiny caped outfit that was made for the cool, casual, and fashion-forward bride.

Viktor & Rolf

Courtesy Viktor & Rolf/KVC
Viktor & Rolf's white wedding jumpsuit is giving us an '80s vibe with its bat sleeves and deep, keyhole neck slit.

Viktor & Rolf

Courtesy Viktor & Rolf/KVC
The opposite of a boring white wedding suit? This beautiful beaded creation.
Viktor & Rolf

Courtesy Viktor & Rolf/KVC
Who says your wedding look has to be monochrome? We love how Viktor & Rolf paired a voluminous, embellished tulle top with a pair of black pants.

Whistles

Courtesy Whistles
Whistle's culotte jumpsuit is easy, breezy, and perfect for dancing the night away.

Whistles

Courtesy Whistles
What we love most about this pantsuit is that, rather than being perfectly tailored, the jacket and trousers are oversize, making it seem extra chic.
