I'm a Shopping Editor, and These Are the 8 Shoes I'm Eyeing for My Wedding Day
I've been dreaming about my wedding day for a long time now — being in an eight-year relationship with a two-year engagement (we decided to dodge the micro-wedding trend) will do that to a girl. And while I've fantasized about everything from the floral arrangements to how my fiance will look at the opposite end of the aisle, the one thing I've been transfixed by recently is what my wedding shoes will look like.
I've always been a shoe lover, so much so that they're the one thing I know to expect from my fiance every Christmas (yes, I send him a link). I like them high, low, slung back, block-heeled, and more, and that includes everything from sneakers to slides to mules to boots. My collection is an average size, or so I tell myself, but I definitely don't already own something that feels special enough to wear to my wedding. Plus, who am I to turn down the opportunity to shop for a new pair of shoes (or two)?
OK, so, I am getting two pairs of shoes for the big day, to no one's surprise. I'll admit, however, that the heels I'm buying for our ceremony are a bit outlandish (they're going to run me just under $1,000). So, I set three rules for these wedding reception shoes: They have to be comfortable and stylish, and they can't totally break the bank. (Spoiler alert: the range here clocked in at between $17 and $322).
Naturally, my quest brought me to Amazon, where a search for ″bridal shoes'' gave me over 4,000 results. I've managed to narrow them down to eight options, including a pair of snake print block heels from Sam Edelman, bejeweled Badgley Mischka flats, sparkly sneakers from Keds x Kate Spade, and so many more.
Wish me luck.
Related Items
Sam Edelman Yaro Sandal
Sam Edelman is an instant go-to for me, especially knowing that their block heel sandals are sturdy and provide enough stability for my feet — meaning I’ll be able to dance in these for a few hours without suffering the consequences of aching feet the next morning. Plus, I love the snakeskin print to add a bit of flare.
Keds x Kate Spade Glitter Sneaker
I’m a runner, so the idea of wearing sneakers to my wedding reception makes me swoon. But these glittery Keds x Kate Spade sneakers are next-level. They have a little bit of a platform to give me the tiniest bit of height that I might miss from not wearing heels, too. It’s going to be tough to choose between the festive colorways these come in, like rose gold, cream, and platinum.
Amazon Essentials Women's Belice Ballet Flat
A classic ballet flat sounds like an easy call to make for my feet after I force them into a pair of stilettos for a few hours. These from Amazon Essentials are the best-selling flats on the site, and they have over 16,800 five-star ratings and thousands of reviews that praise them for how effortless and comfortable they are. Plus, they come in a shade that screams “something blue.”
ElegantPark Lace Wedding Shoes
These Victorian-era inspired Mary Janes would definitely be my mom’s pick. They’re elegant and delicate, thanks to the lace detailing and the bow across the front. I’m a fan of the two-inch heel that will make dancing and shuffling from one side of the reception to the other to see all of my friends and family easy, too.
Dream Pairs Chunk Low Heel Sandals
Another block heel made the list, because you can’t beat that sturdiness in a heel! These are at a more attractive price point and still offer the same level of stability and style as the Sam Edelman sandals I listed above. These also come in more colors, like a fire engine red or neon yellow, for brides more adventurous than I.
Dearfoams Bridal I Do Slide Slipper
I’ve been known to literally kick off my shoes and go barefoot at weddings. This has resulted in stepped-on toes and dodging broken glass smashed by one over-enthused (and over-served) groomsman. The next best thing to no shoes at all is slippers, and these look like walking on a cloud of comfort and foot safety.
Badgley Mischka Gigi Pointed Toe Flat
A more elevated flat than the blue option above, this pointed, embellished shoe would be the only “bling” on my outfit — aside from my ring, of course. I’m not usually a fan of bedazzlement, but these might be the sparkle I’m missing if I decide I want it to be a part of my day. Plus it’s hard to deny the comfort of flats from a brand I trust.
Sam Edelman Bay Slide Sandal
I’m adding another Sam Edelman pick here because the brand has yet to fail me. Plus, buying these sandals early means I can take them with me to my bachelorette party to hang by the pool and that I’ll have a few months to break them in so I know they’ll be buttery soft by the time I slide into them on my wedding day.