The 15 Most Gorgeous Wedding Guest Dresses You'll See This Spring Are All From Amazon

The start of wedding season is upon us, which means it’s time to find at least one fabulous dress (if not several) to add to your closet.

No matter the dress code, these versatile dresses work for a variety of occasions, from casual nuptials to elegant black-tie affairs. You can even re-wear them to other parties and events throughout the year.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

And whether you prefer to shop ahead of time or tend to wait until the last minute, all of these fête-worthy dresses will be ready when you need them thanks to Amazon’s free and fast two-day shipping for Prime members (complimentary shipping is also available for anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial). Ready to rock this wedding season? Here are all of the best spring dresses you can get at your door in no time.