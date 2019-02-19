The 15 Most Gorgeous Wedding Guest Dresses You'll See This Spring Are All From Amazon

By Jessica Leigh Mattern
Feb 19, 2019 @ 11:00 am
The start of wedding season is upon us, which means it’s time to find at least one fabulous dress (if not several) to add to your closet.

No matter the dress code, these versatile dresses work for a variety of occasions, from casual nuptials to elegant black-tie affairs. You can even re-wear them to other parties and events throughout the year.

And whether you prefer to shop ahead of time or tend to wait until the last minute, all of these fête-worthy dresses will be ready when you need them thanks to Amazon’s free and fast two-day shipping for Prime members (complimentary shipping is also available for anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial). Ready to rock this wedding season? Here are all of the best spring dresses you can get at your door in no time.

Milly Women’s Italian Cady Pencil Dress

Go bold in this colorblock number, which will have you feeling just as vibrant as its bright pink and red hues. If you love this simple style, but prefer more subtle colors, you can also get it in timeless black or a cobalt and navy combination.

To buy: $249-$350; amazon.com

City Chic Women’s Apparel Plus Size Dress Romance Halter

Party all night in this comfortable, drapey piece that will keep you cool no matter how hard you hit the dance floor.

To buy: $149; amazon.com

Eliza J Women’s One Shoulder Bow Detail Sheath Dress

Turn heads in this stunner that’s as comfortable as it is sexy thanks to a touch of spandex.

To buy: $138-$148; amazon.com

BCBGMAXAZRIA Women’s Lace-Trimmed Draped Ruffle Dress

This beautiful blue ensemble is equal parts sophisticated and laid-back thanks to its silky fabric and loose shape.

To buy: $265-$328; amazon.com

Halston Heritage Women’s Strapless Dramatic Ruffle Skirt Dress

A Halston investment should be absolutely fabulous and just a little over-the-top like this ruffle-covered pink piece.

To buy: $233-$595; amazon.com

Badgley Mischka Women’s Stretch Crepe Halter Gown

This simple gown features just a hint of spandex that stretches with you as move, ensuring you’re comfortable throughout all of the festivities. Plus, you can choose from four more shades: black, red, navy, and bright coral.

To buy: $298-660; amazon.com

Shoshanna Women’s Vinca Dress

There’s no shortage of texture and interest when it comes to this embellished navy number. Wear your hair up, throw on some statement earrings, and you’ll be turning heads left and right.

To buy: $585; amazon.com

Misa Women’s Eve Dress

The modern, muted color and deep V-shaped neckline give this otherwise feminine, ruffled dress some edge.

To buy: $132-$187; amazon.com

BCBGMAXAZRIA Women's Raissa Striped Lace Halter Gown

Embrace your inner girlie girl in a grown-up way with this low-cut, barely pink beauty.

To buy: $260-$498; amazon.com

Mara Hoffman Women’s Salome Ruffled Dress

Simple but very sexy, this layered dress is one you’ll love to wear over and over again.

To buy: $137-$476; amazon.com

Betsey Johnson Women’s Scuba Crepe Dress with Bow

This little black dress is destined to become a classic in your closet. You’ll find endless ways to style it year-round thanks to its basic shape and shade.

To buy: $25-$98; amazon.com

Dress the Population Women’s Molly Sleeveless Sequin Lace Fit and Flare Midi Dress

A naked dress that’s completely wedding appropriate? Yes, please!

To buy: $232; amazon.com

Fame and Partners Women’s The Same Dress

Show off your curves in this bodice-like piece, which hugs your body in all the right places.

To buy: $249; amazon.com

Yumi Kim Women’s So Social Dress

With just a touch of ruching and draping around the waist, this punchy piece beautifully accentuates your waist while disguising any bloating from that extra slice or two of wedding cake.

To buy: $229; amazon.com

Halston Heritage Women’s Sleeveless High Neck Color Blocked Gown

This black-and-white gown from Halston Heritage will be one that remains in style for decades to come.

To buy: $325; amazon.com

