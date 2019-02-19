The 15 Most Gorgeous Wedding Guest Dresses You'll See This Spring Are All From Amazon
The start of wedding season is upon us, which means it’s time to find at least one fabulous dress (if not several) to add to your closet.
No matter the dress code, these versatile dresses work for a variety of occasions, from casual nuptials to elegant black-tie affairs. You can even re-wear them to other parties and events throughout the year.
And whether you prefer to shop ahead of time or tend to wait until the last minute, all of these fête-worthy dresses will be ready when you need them thanks to Amazon’s free and fast two-day shipping for Prime members (complimentary shipping is also available for anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial). Ready to rock this wedding season? Here are all of the best spring dresses you can get at your door in no time.
Milly Women’s Italian Cady Pencil Dress
Go bold in this colorblock number, which will have you feeling just as vibrant as its bright pink and red hues. If you love this simple style, but prefer more subtle colors, you can also get it in timeless black or a cobalt and navy combination.
To buy: $249-$350; amazon.com
City Chic Women’s Apparel Plus Size Dress Romance Halter
Party all night in this comfortable, drapey piece that will keep you cool no matter how hard you hit the dance floor.
To buy: $149; amazon.com
Eliza J Women’s One Shoulder Bow Detail Sheath Dress
Turn heads in this stunner that’s as comfortable as it is sexy thanks to a touch of spandex.
To buy: $138-$148; amazon.com
BCBGMAXAZRIA Women’s Lace-Trimmed Draped Ruffle Dress
This beautiful blue ensemble is equal parts sophisticated and laid-back thanks to its silky fabric and loose shape.
To buy: $265-$328; amazon.com
Halston Heritage Women’s Strapless Dramatic Ruffle Skirt Dress
A Halston investment should be absolutely fabulous and just a little over-the-top like this ruffle-covered pink piece.
To buy: $233-$595; amazon.com
Badgley Mischka Women’s Stretch Crepe Halter Gown
This simple gown features just a hint of spandex that stretches with you as move, ensuring you’re comfortable throughout all of the festivities. Plus, you can choose from four more shades: black, red, navy, and bright coral.
To buy: $298-660; amazon.com
Shoshanna Women’s Vinca Dress
There’s no shortage of texture and interest when it comes to this embellished navy number. Wear your hair up, throw on some statement earrings, and you’ll be turning heads left and right.
To buy: $585; amazon.com
Misa Women’s Eve Dress
The modern, muted color and deep V-shaped neckline give this otherwise feminine, ruffled dress some edge.
To buy: $132-$187; amazon.com
BCBGMAXAZRIA Women's Raissa Striped Lace Halter Gown
Embrace your inner girlie girl in a grown-up way with this low-cut, barely pink beauty.
To buy: $260-$498; amazon.com
Mara Hoffman Women’s Salome Ruffled Dress
Simple but very sexy, this layered dress is one you’ll love to wear over and over again.
To buy: $137-$476; amazon.com
Betsey Johnson Women’s Scuba Crepe Dress with Bow
This little black dress is destined to become a classic in your closet. You’ll find endless ways to style it year-round thanks to its basic shape and shade.
To buy: $25-$98; amazon.com
Dress the Population Women’s Molly Sleeveless Sequin Lace Fit and Flare Midi Dress
A naked dress that’s completely wedding appropriate? Yes, please!
To buy: $232; amazon.com
Fame and Partners Women’s The Same Dress
Show off your curves in this bodice-like piece, which hugs your body in all the right places.
To buy: $249; amazon.com
Yumi Kim Women’s So Social Dress
With just a touch of ruching and draping around the waist, this punchy piece beautifully accentuates your waist while disguising any bloating from that extra slice or two of wedding cake.
To buy: $229; amazon.com
Halston Heritage Women’s Sleeveless High Neck Color Blocked Gown
This black-and-white gown from Halston Heritage will be one that remains in style for decades to come.
To buy: $325; amazon.com