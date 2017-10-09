10 Dreamy Wedding Gowns from Marchesa’s Fall 2018 Collection

For any bride-to-be, a Marchesa wedding dress is the ultimate dream. And as I arrived, newly-engaged, to the brand’s fall 2018 presentation last week in N.Y.C., it was indeed heaven on earth.

For their latest collection, Marchesa designers Georgina Chapman and Karen Craig played with elements of the past and present, combining heirloom details with modern, wearable silhouettes. Skin-baring lace, romantic draping, and delicate embroidery combine to create feather-light effects on the 15 gowns.

died and went to bridal heaven ☁️👰🏻🕊 (swipe for proof 👆🏻) #marchesa #marchesabridal #bridetobe A post shared by laura simola 🐞 (@lsimola) on Oct 5, 2017 at 9:08pm PDT

Among the many standouts: A sweeping ballgown that turns into a short dress for after party dancing, a modern mini with billowy sleeves, and an off-the-shoulder number with breathtaking 3D floral detailing. Romantic and ethereal, the collection is sure to inspire all brides, including myself. Now the hard part: choosing “the one.”

Keep scrolling to see our favorites from the collection.