Wedding Dress Trends from Spring 2018 Bridal Fashion Week

Randy Brooke/Getty; Edward James/WireImage; Thomas Concordia/Getty
Dobrina Zhekova
Apr 24, 2017 @ 3:30 pm

Don't write off the off-the-shoulder silhouette just yet. Apparently it's not going anywhere. Designers are Bridal Fashion Week presented a slew of shoulder-baring looks varying from dreamy and boho to straight-up sexy.

But that's not all we saw on the runways and showrooms in New York City. Brides, who are getting hitched next year, have a lot to look forward to judging by the gorgeous trends we spotted at the event. 

For starters, it seems like designers are revising the idea that a bridal gown should be white. Reem Acra, Justine Alexander, and Marchesa all spiced up their designs with black details. Although we can't be sure if the black-and-white update is a metaphor for married life, we are huge fans of the high-contrasted look.

VIDEO: Sofía Vergara on Planning Her Wedding

 

And speaking of breaking with tradition, designers have embraced the pant with full force—either as part of a two-piece suit or as an elegant jumpsuit.

We also saw the emergence of a clean, no-fuss, minimalist look that will probably make women who are not fans of lace, pearls, and embelishments of any kind very happy—sometimes less is more.

Scroll down to see some of the prettiest trends we saw at Bridal Fashion Week.

 

1 of 25 Thomas Concordia/Getty

High Contrast

Reem Acra

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 25 Randy Brooke/Getty

High Contrast

Kelly Faetanini

SHOP NOW
3 of 25 Slaven Vlasic/Getty

High Contrast

Marchesa

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 25 Randy Brooke/Getty

High Contrast

Kelly Faetanini

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 25 Courtesy of Justin Alexander

High Contrast

Justin Alexander

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 25 Courtesy of Alexandra Grecco

Off-the-Shoulder

Alexandra Grecco

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 25 Courtesy of Ines Di Santo

Off-the-Shoulder

Ines Di Santo

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 25 JP Yim/Getty

Off-the-Shoulder

Lela Rose

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 25 Courtesy of Justin Alexander

Off-the-Shoulder

Justin Alexander

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 25 Courtesy of Mira Zwillinger

Off-the-Shoulder

Mira Zwillinger

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 25 Thomas Concordia/Getty

Put a Bow On It

Reem Acra

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 25 Corey Tenold

Put a Bow on It

Caroline Hayden

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
13 of 25 Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Put a Bow on It

Marchesa

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
14 of 25 Thomas Concordia/Getty

Put a Bow On It

Reem Acra

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
15 of 25 Edward James/WireImage

Little White Dress

Jenny Packham

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
16 of 25 Courtesy of Berta

Little White Dress

Berta

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
17 of 25 Randy Brooke/Getty

Little White Dress

David's Bridal

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
18 of 25 Justin Alexander

Less is More

Justin Alexander

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
19 of 25 Courtesy of Alexandra Grecco

Less is More

Alexandra Grecco

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
20 of 25 Courtesy of Ines di Santo

Less is More

Ines di Santo

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
21 of 25 Morgan O'Donovan/Courtesy of Emilia Wickstead Bridal

Emilia Wickstead

Advertisement
22 of 25 JP Yim/Getty

Pants

Lela Rose

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
23 of 25 JP Yim/Getty

Pants

Oscar De La Renta

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
24 of 25 Courtesy of Alexandra Grecco

Pants

Alexandra Grecco

Advertisement
25 of 25 Randy Brooke/Getty

Pants

Gemy Maalouf

SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!