Wedding Dress Trends from Spring 2018 Bridal Fashion Week

Don't write off the off-the-shoulder silhouette just yet. Apparently it's not going anywhere. Designers are Bridal Fashion Week presented a slew of shoulder-baring looks varying from dreamy and boho to straight-up sexy.

But that's not all we saw on the runways and showrooms in New York City. Brides, who are getting hitched next year, have a lot to look forward to judging by the gorgeous trends we spotted at the event.

For starters, it seems like designers are revising the idea that a bridal gown should be white. Reem Acra, Justine Alexander, and Marchesa all spiced up their designs with black details. Although we can't be sure if the black-and-white update is a metaphor for married life, we are huge fans of the high-contrasted look.

And speaking of breaking with tradition, designers have embraced the pant with full force—either as part of a two-piece suit or as an elegant jumpsuit.

We also saw the emergence of a clean, no-fuss, minimalist look that will probably make women who are not fans of lace, pearls, and embelishments of any kind very happy—sometimes less is more.

Scroll down to see some of the prettiest trends we saw at Bridal Fashion Week.