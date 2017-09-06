Stop Everything: T.J.Maxx Just Launched the Most Affordable Wedding Shop Ever

Dear brides- and bridesmaids-to-be, T.J.Maxx just saved you some serious cash. Today, the budget retailer launched its Wedding Shop and it includes everything: from dresses and accessories to wedding décor and gifts.

And since this is T.J.Maxx we're talking about, expect to find gorgeous pieces for a fraction of their full retail price. Here's an example: a dreamy princess gown that sells for almost $3,000, you can purchase on TJMaxx.com for a third of this price.

If you're a bridesmaid, you could find chic dress options too, for less than $100 which means you'll be shelling out way less than what most bridesmaids would, and you'll probably even wear these pieces again.

We are also kind of obsessed with the shoe selection on the site—from classic Badgley Mischka pumps for under $120 to Valentino studded heels and comfy flats perfect for the dance floor, you can pretty much shop any bridal shoe style.

Moms need not feel left out either because they can find a chic outfit in the Mother of the Bride section and look stunning on your big day.

Now, check out a few of our favorite pieces from the newly launched Wedding Shop.