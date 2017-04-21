The Sexiest Wedding Dresses at Spring 2018 Bridal Fashion Week

Ladies, don't let anybody tell you that you can't wear something sexy on your wedding day. Whoever has opinions about what you should look like on your special day, should just forever hold their peace. PERIOD.

Plus, being sexy doesn't mean showing up in your lingerie. It's all about knowing where to draw the line and opting for a dress that's tastefully sexy without being vulgar. Need some visual props?

Bridal Fashion Week is in full swing in New York City and we've already spotted some seriously hot looks done in a very stylish way. Lacey numbers, sheer panels, and deep V-necks are, of course, classics. But if you ask us, there's nothing sexier that a shoulder-revealing gown or one with a low back, and there are plenty of those on the runway this season.

Scroll down to see the hottest looks at Bridal Fashion Week and check back regularly for updates.

VIDEO: 4 Essential Instagrams to Take at Your Wedding