The Sexiest Wedding Dresses at Spring 2018 Bridal Fashion Week

Courtesy of Berta
Dobrina Zhekova
Apr 21, 2017 @ 4:00 pm

Ladies, don't let anybody tell you that you can't wear something sexy on your wedding day. Whoever has opinions about what you should look like on your special day, should just forever hold their peace. PERIOD.

Plus, being sexy doesn't mean showing up in your lingerie. It's all about knowing where to draw the line and opting for a dress that's tastefully sexy without being vulgar. Need some visual props?

Bridal Fashion Week is in full swing in New York City and we've already spotted some seriously hot looks done in a very stylish way. Lacey numbers, sheer panels, and deep V-necks are, of course, classics. But if you ask us, there's nothing sexier that a shoulder-revealing gown or one with a low back, and there are plenty of those on the runway this season.

Scroll down to see the hottest looks at Bridal Fashion Week and check back regularly for updates.

1 of 29 JP Yim/Getty

Monique Lhuillier

2 of 29 JP Yim/Getty

Monique Lhuillier

3 of 29 Courtesy of Berta

Berta Bridal

4 of 29 Courtesy of Berta

Berta Bridal

5 of 29 Courtesy of Berta

Berta Bridal

6 of 29 Courtesy of Berta

Berta Bridal

7 of 29 Courtesy of Berta

Berta Bridal

8 of 29 Courtesy of Morilee By Madeline Gardner

Morilee By Madeline Gardner

9 of 29 Courtesy of Morilee By Madeline Gardner

Morilee By Madeline Gardner

10 of 29 Eyal Nevo

Galia Lahav

11 of 29 Courtesy of Ines di Santo

Ines di Santo

12 of 29 Courtesy of Ines di Santo

Ines di Santo

13 of 29 Courtesy of Randy Fenoli Bridal

Randy Fenoli Bridal

14 of 29 Courtesy of Mira Zwillinger

Mira Zwillinger

15 of 29 Courtesy of Mira Zwillinger

Mira Zwillinger

16 of 29 Courtesy of Mira Zwillinger

Mira Zwillinger

17 of 29 Courtesy of Mira Zwillinger

Mira Zwillinger

18 of 29 Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Marchesa Notte Bridal

19 of 29 Randy Brooke/Getty

Gemy Maalouf

20 of 29 Randy Brooke/Getty

Kelly Faetanini

21 of 29 Randy Brooke/Getty

Kelly Faetanini

22 of 29 JP Yim/Getty

Sachin & Babi

23 of 29 Thomas Concordia/Getty

Reem Acra

24 of 29 Thomas Concordia/Getty

Reem Acra

25 of 29 Thomas Concordia/Getty

Reem Acra

26 of 29 Randy Brooke/Getty

David's Bridal

27 of 29 Randy Brooke/Getty

Gemy Maalouf

28 of 29 Courtesy of Loulette

Loulette

29 of 29 Courtesy of Loulette

Loulette

