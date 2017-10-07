The Bridal Fashion Week Gowns You Need to Channel Your Sexy Side

Pacific Press/Getty
Steffi Lee
Oct 06, 2017 @ 9:00 pm

Choosing a wedding dress is one of the few ways a bride can truly express her taste and personality in an otherwise traditional event. So, if you want a little more oomph and a little less tulle, there’s no better day than your day to make it happen!

VIDEO: Kate Middleton Gives Off Bridal Vibes

There are also varying degrees of sexiness to think about: How deep a plunge? How many sheer inserts? Where are these sheer inserts? Bridal Fashion Week has shown us so far that these questions can be answered with multiple options.

Keep on reading for our favorite sexy picks.

1 of 19 Albert Urso/Getty

Mark Zunino

2 of 19 Albert Urso/Getty

Mark Zunino

3 of 19 Albert Urso/Getty

Mark Zunino

4 of 19 Albert Urso/Getty

Mark Zunino

5 of 19 Thomas Concordia/Getty

Marchesa

6 of 19 Pacific Press/Getty

Marchesa

7 of 19 JP Yim/Getty for Reem Acra

Reem Acra

8 of 19 JP Yim/Getty for Reem Acra

Reem Acra

9 of 19 Thomas Concordia/Getty

Monique Lhuillier

10 of 19 Courtesy

Vera Wang

11 of 19 Courtesy

Vera Wang

12 of 19 Courtesy

Pnina Tornai

13 of 19 Courtesy

Carolina Herrera

14 of 19 Courtesy

Carolina Herrera

15 of 19 Courtesy

Carolina Herrera

16 of 19 Courtesy

Badgley Mischka

17 of 19 DAN AND CORINA LECCA

Pronovias

18 of 19 DAN AND CORINA LECCA

Pronovias

19 of 19 DAN AND CORINA LECCA

Pronovias

